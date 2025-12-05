Distractify
Here Are the Google Searches Painting Brian Walshe as a Pretty Bad Guy

"Can you identify a body with broken teeth?"

Published Dec. 5 2025, 11:51 a.m. ET

Brian Walshe’s Google Searches: The Disturbing List Revealed
Former CFO and international business strategist Brian Walshe has given conflicting information surrounding the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walshe, after she was last seen on Jan. 1, 2023. On Jan. 4, 2023, he called Ana’s boss to report her missing, yet during his December 2025 trial, his attorneys told the jury that Brian allegedly found Ana deceased in their bed around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, per People. And then there are the multiple reports stating that Ana’s remains have never been found.

The information Walshe and his attorneys are providing doesn't seem to be adding up, but what can’t be denied or manipulated is what he searched on Google in the hours and days after his wife was last seen alive. And that’s ultimately why he’s on trial for her murder. The motive is also clear. Ana reportedly had an over $2 million life insurance policy, and she was having an affair.

But it’s the Google searches that really paint Brian as a pretty bad guy. Here's what he searched.

Here’s a rundown of what Brian Walshe looked up after his wife went missing.

Brian Walshe with his wife Ana before her disappearance.
The Google searches on Brian Walshe’s laptop, believed to have been made by him, are quite obscene, but they were disturbing even before Ana disappeared on Jan. 1, 2023. On Dec. 27, 2022, Walshe reportedly searched for pornography centering around “cheating wife,” per People, and then looked into strategies for filing for divorce. What’s odd is that Walshe claims he didn’t know about the affair, per ABC News. So already, holes were forming in Walshe’s story.

But beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, his searches took an even darker turn. In the early morning hours of Jan. 1, just before 5 a.m., Brian searched “best way to dispose of a body.” A few minutes later, he searched “how long before a body starts to smell.” More than an hour after that, he looked up “how long for someone to be missing to inherit,” and sometime after, he tried to locate nearby Lowe’s stores.

Brian Walshe with his wife Ana before her disappearance.
According to CNN, Walshe’s computer also revealed additional searches that same day, including:

  • “can identification be made on partial human remains”
  • “my wife is missing what should I do”
  • “can I use bleach to clean my wood floors from blood stains”

There was also a search for Patrick Kearney, known as the “Trash Bag Killer,” and his Wikipedia page was visited. On Jan. 2, 2023, more searches appeared on Walshe’s computer, including:

  • “how to remove a hard drive from apple laptop”
  • “how to saw a body”
  • “hacksaw best tool for dismembering a body”
  • “can you be charged with murder without a body”
  • “can you identify a body with broken teeth”
  • “disposing of a body in the trash”
Brian Walshe allegedly made these disturbing searches after claiming he found his wife deceased.

On Jan. 3, 2023, even more searches were carried out on Walshe’s laptop, including:

  • “body found at trash station”
  • “can a body decompose in a plastic bag”
  • “can police get your search history without your computer”

While Walshe’s searches were also found on his son’s iPads, it was determined that the device was connected to Brian’s Apple account, which is why they appeared there.

