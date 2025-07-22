Why Were Media Controls Used for Music Removed From the Google Maps App? Users are confused after not being able to modify what they're listening to by directly using their vehicle's system. By Diego Peralta Published July 22 2025, 1:56 p.m. ET Source: Google

Car users often use Google Maps to get where they need to go. The app provides drivers with an estimated time of arrival, directions to reach their destination, and more information they need in order to move around town. Google Maps has plenty of useful features that guide users through their journey, but some of these features can be removed by the company without notice. This was the case of what happened to the app's media controls.

The media controls were the tools that allowed drivers to switch between songs and playlists without needing to look at their phone. By connecting to apps, such as Spotify or YouTube Music, the media controls created an environment in which users enjoyed music while driving without danger. Why did Google Maps remove the media controls from the app? Here's what we know about the change that could end up being a security liability for drivers.



Why did Google Maps remove the media controls from the app?

According to Newsweek, the media controls found within the Google Maps app were removed by accident. The company never intended for users to lose the ability to browse through their favorite playlists without looking away from the road. Recognizing that the feature was important for drivers not to get distracted while on the road, the company quickly started working on trying to establish the media controls as part of the app once again.

Google Maps is currently working on finding a solution to the problem. The company stated that there isn't a clear timeline regarding when the issue can be fixed, meaning that drivers will have to be on the lookout for when they're able to use the media controls again. According to Loopex, Google Maps is used by over 1 billion people every month. Some of these users walk and use public transportation, but the ones who drive will be affected by the media controls problem.

The media controls represent yet another major change for Google Maps

Over the years, Google Maps has implemented several changes that users take a while to get used to. One of these situations took place back when the logo for the app was changed to a black icon. The issue was found mostly in Apple devices, with only some Android users experiencing the unfortunate change. Every time the Google Maps app receives an update, there's a risk for the new features to bring an unexpected side effect to the system.

Another instance in which people thought Google Maps had implemented a major change was back when drivers believed that Palestine had been removed from the app's map. It turns out that, upon further review, Palestine hadn't even been featured on the app before the political conflict involving the nation blew out of proportion. In a USA Today report, Google stated that it "doesn't label the borders because there isn't an international consensus on where the Palestinian borders are located".