Are You Looking to Lose Google Maps? Here Are Some Solid Alternatives

By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 11 2025, 1:38 p.m. ET

While flying to New Orleans for the 2025 Super Bowl, President Donald Trump revisited his decision to make what many consider to be an absolutely useless change. The president was referencing an executive order he signed on Jan. 20, 2025, titled, "Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness" that required the Secretary of the Interior to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America.

While flying over the Gulf of Mexico, President Trump declared Feb. 9 to be "Gulf of America Day." It's unclear what that means in terms of how it will be celebrated. Almost immediately after this news was dropped, people began posting that Google Maps had also changed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. In honor of that update, here are some great alternatives to Google Maps.

These are the best alternatives to Google Maps.

Now that folks are telling Google Maps to get lost, it's time to move on to something else. Some people have always been partial to Waze, due to its uncanny ability to warn them about police and red light cameras, but we have bad news. In 2013, Google's parent company bought Waze for $1.3 billion. Sadly if you are using Waze, the Gulf of America will stare you dead in the face.

If you have an iPhone, then Apple Maps is your best bet. They have not bowed down to the executive order and are still proudly showing the Gulf of Mexico. Sadly, Android users will once again be left in the cold when it comes to this Apple-specific product.

Those of us who are old enough to remember a time when printing out directions from MapQuest was the only way to get somewhere can triumphantly return to the OG web mapping service. Because MapQuest clearly wants to end the war between iPhone and Android users, it's available to download on both phones. Wow, this makes us want to fill our glove compartments with discarded printouts, just for old-time's sake!

Speaking of blasts from the past, Nokia developed HERE WeGo and it is superior to Google Maps in one spectacular way. It includes far more places of interest. For example, if you need an ATM, the closest pharmacy, or more restaurants, then this is the app for you. If you're a hiker, then Maps.Me is your best option for driving and walking. You can also bookmark places and share your location with pals. Safety first!