Inside the Timeline for When the Gulf of Mexico Becomes the Gulf of America on Google Maps

One of the many executive orders that President Donald Trump sighed when he entered the White House for his second term was in regards to the Gulf of Mexico being renamed the Gulf of America. While some Americans don't understand the why of it all, others want to know when Google Maps will update to reflect the Gulf of America.

It will be a long time before textbooks and other physical maps are updated to show the Guild of America as the name for the body of water off the West Coast side of Florida. But Google Maps is digital, and some people are curious about how soon they will see the new name when they open up the app on their phone.

When will Google Maps update the Gulf of America?

As of January 2025, Google Maps still shows the Gulf of Mexico on the map of the United States rather than the Gulf of America. But there is a plan for when the app will be updated to show the new name. According to CBS News, Google Maps will be updated when the Geographic Names Information System database is updated by the government to reflect the major change.

Of course that hasn't stopped people from wondering why, of all the changes that could and should be made during Trump's presidency, he chose to add the Gulf of Mexico's name change to the list. "How stupid it's going to sound when the News declares a hurricane has formed in the Gulf of America," one user tweeted on X (formerly Twitter). Another user shared, "This whole Gulf of America thing is so stupid. For one it geographically makes [zero] sense. For two it's such an obvious political distraction but everyone's falling for it."

Why did Trump change the name of the Gulf of Mexico?

According to the executive order about the Gulf of America, it stems from Trump's desire to "restore names that honor American greatness." Trump said, according to the order, "The naming of our national treasures, including breathtaking natural wonders and historic works of art, should honor the contributions of visionary and patriotic Americans in our Nation's rich past."

During his inauguration speech, Trump shared a similar sentiment and informed the American people of his plans at that time. "America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on Earth, inspiring the awe and admiration of the entire world," he said. "A short time from now, we are going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America."

