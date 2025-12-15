Brian Walsh Has Been Found Guilty in the Murder of His Wife — He Faces a Lengthy Sentence Brian will be sentenced on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, and could be sent to prison for life without the possibility of parole. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 15 2025, 1:00 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Ana Walshe

Ana Walshe was last seen on Jan. 1, 2023. The 39-year-old split her time between Washington, D.C., where she worked, and Cohasset, Mass., where she lived with her husband and their three sons. At the time of her disappearance, Brian Walshe was on house arrest. He previously pleaded guilty to three federal fraud charges related to a 2018 scheme to sell fake Andy Warhol artworks online, per CNN, and was awaiting sentencing.

After Ana vanished, police searched the couple's home and property. On Jan. 17, 2023, Brian was officially charged in connection with Ana's murder after investigators found evidence, including a hacksaw and a rug stained with blood, reports WCVB. In November 2025, he pleaded guilty to misleading a police investigation and improper conveyance of a human body. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and faces a lengthy sentence.

Here's what we know about Brian Walshe's sentence.

According to ABC News, Brian will be sentenced on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, and could be sent to prison for life without the possibility of parole. The jury had the option to convict Brian of either second-degree murder or first-degree murder, and chose the latter after deliberating for approximately six hours over the course of two days.

There was a ton of shocking evidence presented during the two-week trial. The jury saw internet searches made on Brian's devices the day Ana went missing. He was interested in the "best way to dispose of a body," as well as the amount of time someone has to be missing for a person to inherit their estate.