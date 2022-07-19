A Bride Removed Her Sister-in-Law from Wedding Photos Because She Was "Too Dark”

"She was excited and I set a group chat with her and my photographer friend. We talked a little and later they met and they started messaging directly to each other."

The Redditor continued, "The wedding was amazing and everything went smoothly. I was one of the guests and she seemed happy. The next day they went off to their honeymoon. I don’t know if it was by mistake but instead of texting the photographer directly like she’s done for the past few months she texted him to our old iMessage chat."