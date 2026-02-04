'Bridgerton' Revealed a Steamy Glimpse of Benedict's Momentous Bathtub Scene in Season 4 'Bridgerton' book readers have been waiting for this. By Risa Weber Updated Feb. 4 2026, 3:57 p.m. ET Source: NETFLIX

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Bridgerton Season 4, Part 1. Season 4 of Bridgerton has taken viewers on quite a ride so far. The smart and resourceful maid Sophie lives out a Cinderella fantasy at the first ball of the season and catches the eye (and the heart) of the coveted but notorious bachelor Benedict. After being left with nothing but Sophie's glove, Benedict searches the ton for the mysterious party guest.

As he resigns himself to never finding his crush, things start to blossom between him and a maid (also Sophie), but he fails to connect the two. As many Bridgerton fans have joked, it's possible the Bridgerton brothers share a single brain cell, and it isn't Benedict's turn to use it just yet. For example, Sophie and Benedict share a heated moment, to put it lightly, on a staircase, but Benedict spoils it by asking Sophie to be his mistress. However, thanks to a new teaser trailer, there's still hope.

Source: NETFLIX

The new 'Bridgerton' teaser trailer features Benedict's bathtub scene.

In the teaser, a gilded bathtub sits in front of a cozy, lit fireplace. Benedict circles the bathtub and traces the edge. We see glimpses of Benedict and Sophie kissing, and Sophie letting her hair down, as they appear to prepare for a bath. It's quite torturous for Netflix to reveal this scene with almost a month left before Part 2 of the season, but maybe they'll surprise us by dropping it in time for Valentine's Day? A girl can dream.

Viewers and book readers are going a little feral in the comments.

One commenter wrote, "Oh, so it is us who are to YEARN this season," followed by a crying emoji. Another joked, "I want to knock myself out and wake up on the 26th." "BENEDICT'S hands are so veiny, and with the red ring on it ... IT'S JUST CHEFS KISS," someone added.

Source: NETFLIX

"Netflix really said, 'Let’s ruin her patience today,'" another writes. The bathtub scene is apparently a big turning point in Sophie and Benedict's love story, and book viewers are especially excited to see how it goes down on screen. One fan wrote, in all caps, "It's the bathtub. The bathtub. Be prepared, book readers, our moment is on the way." Another fan comment, also in all caps, says, "Put a damn warning, what if someone gets pregnant."

Spoilers about what happens leading up to and during the bathtub scene are shared in comments under the teaser trailer on YouTube, so explore at your own risk! Book readers are surely excited to see whether the live-action scene will live up to the hype (and their imaginations).

