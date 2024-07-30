Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Gymnast Brody Malone Won a Bronze Medal at the Olympics and a Gold Ring in His Relationship "I'm super blessed and grateful that she was as dedicated as she was to our relationship." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jul. 30 2024, 12:41 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Along with his teammates, gymnast Brody Malone is leaving the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with a bronze medal. The 24-year-old was coming off what he described as one of the worst meets of his life after failing to qualify for the 24-person all-around final, per USA Today. He even apologized to his teammates, though Brody's coach knew this was just a fluke.

Article continues below advertisement

The three-time United States national all-around champion is accustomed to setbacks, having recovered from a horrific knee injury in March 2023. As an elite athlete, Brody has the kind of mindset needed to fight your way back from a devastating loss. And while it's easy to credit his determination, a lot of his strength undoubtedly comes from having an incredibly supportive partner. Is Brody Malone married? Not yet, but he will be!

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Is Brody Malone married? He'll be walking down that aisle pretty soon.

Brody is not married, but he is extremely engaged. In an interview with The Knot, the Olympic medalist explained that he and his fiancée were introduced via a mutual friend when they were both in high school. Brody and his pal were training at the same club gym when his buddy said, "Hey, I know a girl I think you would really like. I'm gonna invite her to come to the gym."

Serena Ortiz was willing to trust their mutual friend, whom she'd known since kindergarten, but she didn't immediately jump at the suggestion. When she eventually did stop by the gym in the summer of 2017, Serena was quickly smitten. "As soon as I met him, I thought, 'I really like this guy,'" she told The Knot. "For me, you could say it was love at first sight," said Serena.

Article continues below advertisement

When college forced their relationship into a bicoastal status, Serena chose to take most of her classes online so she could Brody at least once a month. About that, he said, "If she wasn't willing to be that dedicated, it may have been a different story. I'm super blessed and grateful that she was as dedicated as she was to our relationship."