Distractify
Home > Human Interest

Brown University Shooting Suspect Found Dead Inside Storage Unit Following Manhunt

The suspect was found inside a storage unit.

By

Published Dec. 19 2025, 2:54 p.m. ET

Brown University Shooting Suspect Is Found Dead
Source: Mega

A suspect in the Brown University shooting that left an MIT professor dead was found in New Hampshire on Dec. 18, 2025. The suspect's body was reportedly found inside a storage unit, per ABC News.

Article continues below advertisement

The killer allegedly shot and killed two students and wounded nine more people in a shooting at Brown University in Providence, R.I., on Dec. 13. On Dec. 15, the killer allegedly murdered the MIT professor in Brookline, Mass. A manhunt for the killer went on for several days until a Reddit post reportedly led to his whereabouts, according to The New York Times.

Two students and nine others were wounded in a shooting at Brown University in Providence, RI, on Dec. 13, 2025.
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

The Brown University shooting suspect was found deceased after a tip on Reddit.

Brown University students Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov were killed during the mass shooting, and nine more were wounded after the shooter opened fire. Two days later, MIT physics professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro was shot to death in his home in Massachusetts, according to the Providence Police Department.

Investigators received a tip on Dec. 16 that a post on Reddit post referenced details about the shootings. The person who wrote the post claimed they had seen the suspect prior to the shooting.

"I'm being dead serious," read the post. "The police need to look into a grey Nissan with Florida plates, possibly a rental. That was the car he was driving. It was parked in front of the little shack behind the Rhode Island Historical Society on the Cooke St side. I know because he used his key fob to open the car, approached it, and then something prompted him to back away. When he backed away, he relocked the car."

Article continues below advertisement

"I found that odd, so when he circled the block, I approached the car, and that is when I saw the Florida plates. He was parked in the section between the gate of the RIHS and the corner of Cooke and George St."

Article continues below advertisement

The suspect is Claudio Manuel Neves Valente.

The suspect is 48-year-old Claudio Manuel Neves Valente. Claudio was born in Torres Novas, Santarem, Portugal, and he came to the U.S. back in 2000 as a graduate student at Brown under an F-1 visa. The U.S. attorney for the District of Massachusetts, Leah Foley, said that Claudio and the MIT professor went through the same academic program at the college from 1995 to 2000 at a Portuguese University, per NPR.

Article continues below advertisement

The authorities found Claudio in Salem, R.I., by using surveillance video and license-plate reader technology to track the rental car to a car rental agency in Massachusetts. They later found the Portuguese native inside the storage unit dead from what they said was a suicide. The police also said that two firearms were found with Claudio, as well as evidence that matched the Brown University crime scene.

The authorities are still investigating the mass shootings at Brown University and the murder in Massachusetts, and no motive for the murders has yet been released.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Mass Shootings at Minneapolis Homeless Encampments Sound Alarm Bells Amid Call for Violence

Denver Police Identified the Evergreen High School Shooting Suspect 24 Hours After Attack

An Eyewitness Says They Were “Trampled” by UVU Crowd After Charlie Kirk Was Shot

Latest Human Interest News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.