Bruce Springsteen's Kids Are Just as Impressive as Their Rocker Dad The famous rocker didn't have children he was in his 40s.

The Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere, starring Jeremy Allen White, premieres on Oct. 24. The trailer dropped on June 18, and now fans are curious about the "Pink Cadillac" singer's family ahead of the movie's debut.

Bruce Springsteen has been married to his wife, Patti Scialfa, since 1991. Patti is a member of Bruce's band, the E Street Band, as is The Sopranos star, Steven Van Zandt.

All about Bruce Springsteen's kids.

Bruce Springsteen and Patti have three children together — Jessica, Samuel, and Evan. According to The New York Times, the famous rockers didn't have children until Bruce was in his 40s.

Bruce Springsteen with his wife Patti and their three children.

"We had our kids late," said Bruce during the 2017 interview. "I was 40 when our first son was born, and they showed a healthy disinterest in our work over all the years ... They had their own musical heroes, they had their own music they were interested in. They'd be pretty blank-faced if someone mentioned a song title of mine."

Per People, Evan was born on July 25, 1990; Jessica was born on Dec. 30, 1991; and their youngest child, Samuel, was born on Jan. 5, 1994. Like his parents, Evan is a musician. Despite being a private person, he occasionally performs with his famous parents on stage. Evan graduated from Boston College in 2012. Jessica is a professional equestrian who graduated from Duke University in 2014. As a child, she began riding horses on the Springsteen family's 300-acre farm in New Jersey.

Bruce and Patti with daughter Jessica.

"I started riding when I was really little," she told People. "My mom had always wanted to ride, so when we moved to New Jersey, she started taking lessons ... Our home is right across the road from one of the top junior training barns — and I went right into that when I was a teenager." Jessica was on the U.S. equestrian jumping team at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, and the professional equestrian won a silver medal in the Olympic Games.

Congratulations to Patti Scialfa and Bruce Springsteen on their new title as grandparents. The little girl’s name is Lily Harper Springsteen. She is daughter of Sam Springsteen and his fiancé. A wish of a lifetime of happiness to the parents and the rest of the family - July 2022 pic.twitter.com/ZAb03ruQOr — HellesBruceCorner (@JustMyBSCorner) July 16, 2022

The couple's youngest child, Samuel, graduated from the Monmouth County Fire Academy, and in 2017, he took the civil service exam in New Jersey and is now a firefighter for the Jersey City Fire Department. Samuel was also the first child to make the Bruce and Patti grandparents. Lily Harper Springsteen was born in 2022.