Ju Haknyeon Made a Sudden Exit From the K-Pop Group The Boyz, and Fans Want to Know Why The Boyz was founded in 2017. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 18 2025, 10:42 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although most K-pop, or Korean pop, groups are known for having several members (and in a way, plenty to spare if some decide to leave the group), fans of The Boyz were still stunned when the news broke of longtime member Ju Haknyeon's exit. But what happened to Ju Haknyeon, and why did he not only leave the group but also the talent agency that represents the band?

Article continues below advertisement

According to the outlet Soompi, a statement from the agency that represents The Boyz, One Hundred, shared the news of Haknyeon's termination of his contract and official permanent exit from the group. After Haknyeon left The Boyz, the South Korean boy band was down to 10 members. Which, again, is pretty big by anyone's standards. Still, Haknyeon's fans were sad to see him go.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Ju Haknyeon in The Boyz?

Soompi reported that, according to the statement from One Hundred, Haknyeon left due to a personal matter. However, that wasn't enough for fans of The Boyz amid the unexpected news. Fans commented on several posts on Haknyeon's Instagram to share their disappointment that he was allegedly asked to leave the group.

One user commented, urging Haknyeon to make music of his own and saying that his dedicated fans don't care about anything in his private life. Others shared general support for Haknyeon amid rumors of an alleged relationship with former adult film actress Kirara Asuka. Another wrote, "Just remember, we're always here, with the same love and support. Love you."

Article continues below advertisement

"As soon as we were informed of issues involving Ju Haknyeon's private life, our company immediately suspended his activities and took time to thoroughly verify the facts," the statement said, according to Soompi.

Article continues below advertisement

"As a result, we have come to recognize the seriousness of this issue and have clearly determined that it is no longer possible for us to maintain the trust in him as an artist. After sufficient discussions with the members of The Boyz, we have made the final decision for Ju Haknyeon to depart the team and to terminate his exclusive contract."

Koreaboo reported that Haknyeon allegedly met with Kirara Asuka and was seen being physically close to her while out drinking. This led to a brief hiatus for The Boyz, followed by the singer's indefinite expulsion from the group. Haknyeon has not released a statement about his exit or the alleged relationship with the former adult film star.

Article continues below advertisement

Are Ju Haknyeon and Kirara Asuka dating now?

Neither Haknyeon nor Asuka has shared publicly if their reported hangout means they are dating. But, according to the Korean news outlet Ten Asia, there are allegations that Haknyeon actually paid Asuka as a sex worker, which is against the law.