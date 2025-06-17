Why Did Youngseo Leave ILLIT? Here's What We Know About the South Korean Pop Sensation
ILLIT was formed through JTBC Entertainment’s survival show, 'R U Next?'
Fans of the girl band ILLIT are wondering what happened to the group's sixth member, Youngseo. The South Korean pop group was formed through the survival show, R U Next?, and originally had six girls in the band.
In addition to Youngseo, the K-pop girl band included Wonhee, Minju, Iroha, Moka, and Yuna. However, Youngseo left the band in January of 2024, but why? Here's what we know about why Youngseo left ILLIT.
Why did Youngseo leave ILLIT?
Youngseo, whose full name is Lee Youngseo, left ILLIT in January of 2024. According to allkpop, Youngseo left the group to pursue other opportunities. The band's record label, BeLift Lab, made the announcement on Jan. 5, 2025.
"Hello. This is BeLift Lab," read the announcement. "We would like to notify you of ILLIT's plans to debut as a 5-member group. After much time spent discussing her future promotion plans, BeLift Lab and IILLIT member Youngseo have come to an agreement to end her exclusive contract.
"As the decision was made through mutual agreement with consideration for the wishes of the artist, please refrain from any speculations or misunderstandings regarding the development," it continued. "BeLift Lab will cheer on Youngseo's future with sincerity. As a result, ILLIT will debut as a 5-member group. BeLift Lab promises to support ILLIT's debut and promotions with full effort. Thank you."
Youngseo placed second on the finale of R U Next?, so fans were surprised by the announcement of her departure from the girl group. After her departure was announced, there was speculation that Youngseo left to pursue solo projects. According to K-Pop Wiki, Youngseo signed with another record label, The Black Label. She joined the record label's co-ed, 5-member band, ALLDAY PROJECT, which is expected to make its debut in summer 2025.
ALLDAY PROJECT is expected to showcase their single, "Famous," on June 23 with Youngseo, Tarzzan, Bailey Sok, Annie Moon, and Woochan. According to J-14.com, Youngseo spoke about her journey to ALLDAY PROJECT in a documentary made by the group.
“I had been with one company for so long, and when I finally left, I was a bit old for an idol,” she said. “So I was like, ‘What should I do?’ I had all these concerns. Then I thought, ‘I have to step up. I need to go all out for this myself.’ So I started writing applications myself. I sent videos showcasing my singing and dancing skills. I personally applied for the audition.”
"And they told me to prepare whatever songs and dances I could, and did a camera test as well," she said. "And that's how I got into THEBLACKLABEL. Because I went through all those long years, I think that's why I'm able to have such a great result now. The first thought I had when I met the team was, 'This is a done deal."
Youngseo added that the group felt comfortable together almost immediately.
"When we come together, we become an incredibly powerful team that just looked so beautiful," she said. "From the very first moment we met, I don't think there was any awkwardness at all. It was more like anticipating the things we'll get to do together. That was kinda the vibe, which was fascinating."