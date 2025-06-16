Oliver Anthony’s Ex-Wife Reportedly Seeks His Future Earnings in Divorce “She wants everything. She wants more than half, she wants all the money that he’s gonna be making in the future.” By Jennifer Farrington Published June 16 2025, 1:25 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Rising country music star (real name: Christopher Anthony Lunsford) skyrocketed to fame faster than most. After his hit “Rich Men North of Richmond” went viral in August 2023, it was all uphill from there. He went from being an average Joe, “poor and selling farm equipment,” as Joe Rogan pointed out during a June 2025 episode of his podcast, to landing on the Billboard Hot 100 and, presumably, becoming a millionaire.

But while his career soared, his personal life seemed to fall apart, particularly his marriage. Things looked stable in 2023 after he and his wife, Tiffany, welcomed their third child together. But since then, she’s filed for divorce, and now it seems Oliver is channeling his heartbreak into his latest track, “Scornful Woman.” So what exactly went wrong, and why did Oliver Anthony and his wife split? Here's what we know.

Why did Oliver Anthony get divorced?

Oliver Anthony hasn’t addressed the exact reason why he and his wife split. But if you listen to the lyrics in his song “Scornful Woman,” it definitely sounds like there was a fallout between them, and now, she might be coming for his money. Joe Rogan’s reaction to the song points in that direction, too.

He pointed out that Oliver was “poor and selling farm equipment,” but once his viral hit took off, everything changed. He went from being just another guy singing on YouTube to a rising star touring the country and pulling huge crowds. His net worth seemingly skyrocketed, too, and then came the divorce. Giving his take on where Oliver stands now following the divorce filing, Joe described him as "tortured, wants to die," hence the reason "he writes this song."

According to the lyrics of “Scornful Woman,” which dropped on June 4, 2025, Oliver describes a woman who doesn’t exactly come off as kind, singing, “She'll turn a warm afternoon / Into a cold, cold one.” He also says that now, the middle of the day feels more like the middle of the night, clearly reflecting how he’s feeling in the wake of his divorce from Tiffany.

And it’s not just emotional, it sounds financial, too. While there’s no confirmation that money is the reason for their divorce, it seems to be a big deal in the proceedings. Joe even said, “She wants everything. She wants more than half, she wants all the money that he’s gonna be making in the future.”

So, is "Scornful Woman" about Oliver Anthony's divorce?

It certainly seems to be. In the song, Oliver sings, “She can have all the money / And they can keep all the fame / I'd go back to being broke as a joke / If I could just get a break from the pain.” So, it kind of sounds like all the fame and fortune brought a whole new level of heartbreak with it.

Looking deeper into the song’s title, a scornful woman is usually someone who feels wronged and wants to get even, especially after betrayal. Maybe Oliver’s wife felt that way and is trying to hit him where it hurts — financially. What’s clear, though, is that the song is personal.

When Joe interviewed Oliver earlier in June 2025, he opened up a bit about the writing process for it. He said that while talking with people close to him, he explained that the song “has gotta be something that you feel. It’s gotta be something that’s in there that’s gotta come out.”