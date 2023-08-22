Home > Entertainment > Music What Is Oliver Anthony's Net Worth? Well, It's Not $8 Million — and That's Fine by Him Country music sensation Oliver Anthony reached overnight success. So what is his net worth? Well, if you ask him, that's not super important. By Melissa Willets Aug. 22 2023, Published 1:26 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/radiowv (video still)

Country music singer Oliver Anthony may sound like Luke Combs — and have the beard to match — but he is brand spanking new to the national scene. In fact, when the Farmville, Va., native shared his viral song "Rich Men North of Richmond" on YouTube, it garnered 32 million views in less than two weeks. And that was just at the beginning of August 2023.

Given his instant success, and with his name on the lips of supporters and critics alike, one might expect that Oliver is going to soon be a very rich man. But this is not what the admitted high school dropout desires. Read on to find out about what his net worth is — and isn't — and why being a wealthy man is far from Oliver's life goal.

Having a high net worth is not what Oliver Anthony desires.

In his wildly popular song, Oliver sings, "These rich men north of Richmond / Lord knows they all just wanna have total control." By all published accounts, he is referring to politicians in Washington, D.C.

He also croons, "I've been sellin' my soul, workin' all day / Overtime hours for bulls--t pay / So I can sit out here and waste my life away." While these lines suggest that Oliver may want to make a lot more money and leave his difficult life behind, as he shared in a Facebook post, this couldn't be further from the truth — although according to reports, he is still worth a decent amount of money (i.e., between $1 million and $2 million).

Oliver Anthony Country Music Singer Net worth: $1 million – $2 million Oliver Anthony is a country music star whose YouTube song "Rich Men North of Richmond" made him an overnight star. Birthdate: 1992 or 1993 Birthplace: Farmville, Va. Birth name: Christopher Anthony Lunsford Education: GED

Oliver, who shares he lives in a 27-foot camper he bought for a mere $750 on Craigslist, wrote in the lengthy, revealing post, "People in the music industry give me blank stares when I brush off $8 million offers."

But as he then explains, "I don't want six tour buses, 15 tractor trailers, and a jet. I don't want to play stadium shows, I don't want to be in the spotlight." So what does Oliver want, if it's not a growing net worth?

Oliver Anthony did not write his viral song for fame and fortune.

It's been difficult as I browse through the 50,000+ messages and emails I've received in the last week. The stories that... Posted by Oliver Anthony Music on Thursday, August 17, 2023

As Oliver went on to share in his very personal post, "I wrote the music I wrote because I was suffering with mental health and depression. These songs have connected with millions of people on such a deep level because they're being sung by someone feeling the words in the very moment they were being sung."

The passionate guitarist continued by formally introducing himself, noting his real name is Christopher Anthony Lunsford, and he lives a modest life, having worked in "outside sales in the industrial manufacturing world" until becoming a viral singing sensation.

