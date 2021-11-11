Country Music Star Luke Combs Married His Wife Nicole in a Hurricane

Country music star Luke Combs has already secured two Grammy nominations, five Country Music Awards, and now, a wife! The "Beautiful Crazy" singer tied the knot in 2020, but after creating a trilogy of songs centered around his wife, fans want to know more about their relationship. How did Luke and his now-wife Nicole Hocking meet? And did they really get married in a hurricane?

Read on for everything we know about Luke Combs' wife, and how she's continued to inspire his music.