Bruce Springsteen Has Been Married to Bandmate for Decades — Here's What We Know About Patti
By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 29 2025, 9:56 a.m. ET

It's no secret that some singers talk about their own life experiences through music. They may share about heartbreaks, loss, or even triumphs. Sometimes, those stories don't necessarily reflect the life of the singer, however. Sometimes, they're someone else's story. Which may be the case for "The Boss," Bruce Springsteen, and his songs that talk about less-than-ideal love.

Because while Bruce may be "The Boss" to the rest of the world, he's got his own boss at home: wife Patti Scialfa. The two have been married for years, proving that Bruce may be a pro at singing about heartbreak and yearning, but he's actually quite the family man. Here's what we know about his life with his wife, Patti.

Bruce Springsteen has been married for three decades.

Bruce and Patti both grew up in New Jersey. In an autobiography released in 2016, Bruce recalled that they first spoke on the phone when he was 21, and she was 17. Patti was answering an ad looking for background singers for Bruce's band, but Springsteen decided that the traveling schedule was too demanding for a high schooler, Business Insider reports. They met a few times through the years, but things clicked for them in 1984.

While at the Stone Pony, a rock club in Asbury Park, New Jersey, Bruce saw Patti perform "Tell Him," and he was smitten. He shared of the encounter, "We found ourselves standing in a buzzing crowd at the back bar as I introduced myself to her, and the rest was a long, winding semi-courtship" (excerpts via Business Insider). They met casually off and on before Bruce invited her to tour with his band. But the same year he met Patti, Bruce had also met his first wife, Julianne.

Bruce and Julianne tied the knot in 1985, but he was already falling in love with Patti. In his autobiography, Bruce recalled, "There came a moment when I looked at Patti and saw something different, something new, something I'd missed and hadn't experienced before. In my life, Patti is a singularity. So, it started. At first, I told myself it was just 'a thing.' It wasn't. It was the thing." Bruce and Julianne split not long after he realized his feelings for Patti, and he and Patti tied the knot in 1991.

Bruce and Patti share three kids.

They have been together ever since, building a beautiful family over the more than three decades they have been together and madly in love. Their children are: Evan, who is 35; Jessica, who is 33; and Samuel, who is 31.

