Home > Television > Reality TV Bryce Sparks Says He's a Content Creator Above All Else Despite Being Part of 'Mud Madness' Bryce Sparks is one of the stars of Discovery's reality show about extreme mud racing, 'Mud Madness.' By Chrissy Bobic Apr. 10 2024, Published 7:09 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@whiskeybizzz

These days, it's getting easier and easier to blur the lines between reality TV stars or participants and social media influencers. Just look at Bryce Sparks, one of the stars of the Discovery show Mud Madness. Most people might know him from one of many TikTok skits and videos, but because of his love of extreme mud racing, he's also part of this show.

Article continues below advertisement

Mud Madness is about people who have a passion for the high-adrenaline sport that involves taking an often modified ATV or otherwise 4x4 vehicle and racing through dirt hills, mud pits, and everything in between. It's really as American as you can get. OK, maybe not, but it's one of those racing sports that has people of all walks of life competing for the ability to say they bested someone in an intense mud racing course, and a little cash too.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the description for Mud Madness, "These races attract a unique cross-section of America and have grown exponentially in popularity thanks to a unique group of passionate and authentic characters that drive the sport." And Bryce is one of those characters who have a passion for this wild sport.

Who is Bryce Sparks on 'Mud Madness'? He's also on TikTok.

Bryce is among the everyday people on Mud Madness who have a vested interest in mud racing. Because no, he isn't exactly a professional in the sport — if there even is such a thing as a bona fide professional mud racer. But, he shared in an interview with the Big D and Bubba Show, this is more of a labor of love since he is also a content creator. "I don't do the racing full-time," he shared. "I am a content creator full-time."

Article continues below advertisement

And you might have first seen Bryce on TikTok or Instagram. He makes videos about Gen Z teenagers as he plays one himself with super exaggerated responses and lots of incredulous mutters of "bruh" for the off-camera "mom" of the skits. It's enough to make parents feel justified in dealing with their own sullen teens, while poking fun at a generation of moody kids.

Article continues below advertisement

But besides that, Bruce has long shared videos of his various 4x4 builds for mud racing. In that regard, his role on Mud Madness was a long time coming for him. And in a way, Bryce gets to combine his two worlds with Discovery cameras on him for mud racing.

Article continues below advertisement

Do extreme mud racers get paid?

According to Bryce in the same Big D and Bubba interview, there are "thousands of dollars to win" with extreme mud racing. And, while you can make money from mud racing at this level, it's also about sponsorships. Depending on the competition, though, the winning prize could be upwards of $500,000. Other competitions might have a grand prize of around $10,000 to $15,000.