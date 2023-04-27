Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Source: Getty Images Bryce with his dad in 2019 Bryce Young's Parents Have Made Major Sacrifices for His Football Career Bryce Young seems set to be the No. 1 draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which has led many to wonder who the quarterback's parents are. By Joseph Allen Apr. 27 2023, Published 12:31 p.m. ET

Although there's plenty of uncertainty about what exactly will go down when the NFL Draft kicks off on April 27, most prognosticators are pretty sure that Bryce Young, the quarterback out of Alabama, will be the No. 1 draft pick. Bryce has already been quite successful as a college quarterback, and many think that Carolina will want to bring some of that success to their team.

Given Bryce's position at the top of most draft boards, many are wondering who Bryce's parents are, and how he came to be the top pick in this year's draft.

Who Are Bryce Young's parents?

Bryce was born in Philadelphia to Craig and Julie Young. When he was still young, his family moved to Pasadena, Calif. After Bryce showed remarkable aptitude for football, though, his parents moved him to Santa Ana, Calif., so that he could play his last two seasons at Mater Dei High School. Coming out of high school, Bryce was a five-star recruit, and his parents were very involved in the recruiting process.

Apparently, it was Craig and Julie who ultimately convinced Bryce to shift his commitment from the University of Southern California to Alabama, where he had tremendous success. Bryce is Craig and Julie's only child, and the two have been married for 27 years, and together for more than 30. Craig works as a consultant and counselor, and owns his own business, Young Consulting Group, LLC.

Craig also works as a licensed therapist and has also done motivational speaking, and is active on Instagram, where he posts about his family and football. It seems all of that motivational speaking may have come in handy when it comes to his son. Much less is known about Bryce's mother, Julie, in part because she keeps her posts on Instagram private.

Bryce seems likely to become a Carolina Panther.

Although there has been plenty of controversy and upheaval around who will go first in this year's draft, most experts seem to agree that Bryce is the likeliest No. 1 pick. Carolina traded up for this pick in the draft, taking it from the Chicago Bears, who had the worst record in the league last year. Carolina went through three starting quarterbacks last season, which may explain why they're interested in trying their hand in the draft.

Bryce is seen is as a natural leader, and won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 for being the best player in college football. There are some concerns with Bryce as a player, chiefly his size. At just 5'10", Bryce would be one of the smallest quarterbacks in the league. "I've been this size, respectfully, my whole life. I know who I am. I know what I can do," Bryce said in response to those concerns.