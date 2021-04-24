Bug Bite Thing: Here's an Update Since Lori Greiner's Golden Ticket 'Shark Tank' Deal

Season 11, Episode 4 of Shark Tank on ABC featured Bug Bite Thing Founder and CEO Kelley Higney and her mother, the president of the company, Ellen McAllister. The two ladies on the episode that aired on Oct. 20, 2019, pitched the Sharks to invest in their business. When Kelley and her mother first appeared on the show, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Rohan Oza, and Kevin O'Leary all were interested in investing in their business.

However, it was "mosquito-magnet" Lori Greiner's Golden Ticket offer that was the investment they ended up taking. She offered the mother-daughter team an investment of $150,000 in exchange for 10 percent equity, which was exactly what they asked for. How it came about that Kelley and Ellen ended up on the show was that after relocating to Florida, Kelley was not prepared for the mosquitoes and how they would impact the quality of life for her family, and knew she had to do something.

Determined to find a solution, Kelley discovered a product that uses suction to eliminate the irritant and provide instant relief after being bitten by a mosquito and wanted other families to have access to this life-changing product. Where are the mother-daughter today, and how's the business going? Keep reading for an update about the two entrepreneurs.

Where is Bug Bite Thing now?

Before Shark Tank, Bug Bite Thing was available in three countries and sold at CVS Pharmacy. However, once Lori stepped in, the product could be found just about everywhere. It's now available in 25 countries and in 25,000 major retailer locations that include Walmart and Home Depot. In the insect bite relief category on Amazon, Bug Bite Thing is the online merchant's No. 1 selling product. It has over 30,000 reviews by customers who all praised its efficacy.

Bug Bite Thing is a multi-million-dollar enterprise and is projected to exceed $15 million in revenue in 2021. In a press release about the company's success, Kelley stated, "It has been an incredible journey! Since appearing on Shark Tank, I continue to be a mom on a mission. I am determined to educate the world on Bug Bite Thing. Lori Greiner's expertise and guidance has been monumental in the company's growth."

She added, "With Lori as a business partner and mentor, Bug Bite Thing is revolutionizing the insect bite relief industry." After appearing on Shark Tank, Kelley’s product was showcased on numerous blogs and has even had several national media appearances. Last year, the product was featured on ABC’s popular talk show The View. Currently, Bug Bite Thing is available in black and white and comes in a single, two-pack, three-pack, or six-pack bundle.

According to Kelley, it's great for those with sensitive skin and can be used on kids. Prices start from $9.59 and go all the way up to $48.95 for the six-pack.