"Bumblebee Tights" Has an Important Meaning on TikTok for Gift Giving Any Time of Year

Source: TikTok/@mina.eon; @little.risa; @lien_lancaster

If you've seen a TikTok where someone mentions receiving their version of bumblebee tights as a gift, or where they mention what their own bumblebee tights might be, you might be wondering what that even means. And, if you are, you probably aren't alone. Different TikTok trends or sayings can pop up, seemingly out of nowhere, and leave users asking about the meaning behind them and how best to use the trend or phrase themselves.

So, when it comes to bumblebee tights, what's the meaning behind that trend on TikTok? Once you understand where it came from and why people are saying it now, the phrase "bumblebee tights" makes a little more sense. Why some users can't just say something without needing a special code phrase is one of TikTok's greatest mysteries.

What is the meaning behind "bumblebee tights" on TikTok?

Regardless of whether or see a TiKTok where someone shares a beloved gift that is their "version of bumblebee tights," or they explain what their ideal gift would be, the meaning behind bumblebee tights is the same. Per one user on TikTok, bumblebee tights is a reference to a scene in the movie Me Before You.

In the movie, Louisa is hired as a caregiver for a wealthy paraplegic man named Will. She tells him a story about bumblebee-themed tights she had as a child, and later in the movie, he surprises her with a gift of just that. It sounds like a cute but simple gesture, but the deeper meaning behind it shows that Will listened to her in a way she hadn't experienced before, and he put thought into a gift that he knew would make her happy.

When TikTok users share their own bumblebee tights, they aren't talking about actually getting the same gift from the movie. Instead, they are explaining or showing the ideal gift that made them realize how much their own loved ones or partners actually care about them. In another TikTok video, when a user shared an album she received as a Christmas gift, she wrote in the caption that it is her own version of the bumblebee tights.

"My 'bumblebee tights,'" she wrote. "To be loved is to be seen. The most thoughtful and intentional gift I've ever been given. This album was one I discovered in such a dark, unknown and scary place in my life. And somehow, it helped me to make sense of things that didn't."

TikTok has a way of bringing out gift ideas and holiday gift hauls that influence others.

The bumblebee tights reference on TikTok isn't only about giving or getting gifts during the typical holiday season. But it is one way some users learn about proper gift giving for their friends, loved ones, or partners. It's not unlike users who watch TikTok creators share their extravagant gift hauls and learn how not to give in to over-consumption when it comes to buying gifts.