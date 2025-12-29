Alabama Barker’s Lavish Christmas Haul Could Buy a House "Nasty with a Pucci outfit." By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 29 2025, 12:24 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@alabamabarker

Extravagant spending is all too common in celebrity circles, so it’s not unusual to see something like Kim Kardashian displaying around 100 Christmas trees for the 2025 holiday. But what was truly jaw-dropping was the value of Alabama Barker’s Christmas gift haul, because it was literally enough to buy a house, and maybe even more. She shared everything she received in a TikTok, giving viewers a look at just how far her friends and family go for a single holiday.

On Christmas 2025, Alabama was showered with lavish gift after lavish gift, with the priciest being a Cartier Love diamond bracelet from her dad, valued at $32,000. She also received tons of shoes, purses (even a Birkin from Kourtney Kardashian), perfumes, and clothes. The rough estimate of her Christmas haul is enough to leave anyone speechless. Let’s get into what she got and how much it all cost.

Here’s the estimated value of Alabama Barker’s 2025 Christmas haul.

Alabama Barker’s 2025 Christmas haul was valued at over $164,000, and we can thank TikToker @itsjosezarate for helping calculate the value of each item. What’s wild is that the $164K estimate is likely just the minimum, since she also received plenty of other gifts like perfumes and customized items, including carrying cases, so our guess is she’s closer to the $170,000 range, if not in it.

Some of Alabama’s highest-priced gifts include a Chrome Hearts pink purse valued at $15,200, the $32,000 Cartier diamond bracelet we mentioned (which she said is a gift she gets from her dad every year), and the gift she seemed to love most: a pink Birkin bag from Kourtney Kardashian that is estimated to be worth around $24,000. Apparently, Kourtney had to enlist Kylie Jenner to help choose the color, and according to Alabama, she did an excellent job.

But those items alone only amount to over $71,000, so what else did Alabama get for Christmas that brought her haul to well over $160,000? Here’s a quick rundown of a bulk of the gifts.

Here’s everything Alabama Barker for Christmas in 2025.

For Christmas 2025, Alabama was gifted quite the lineup of shoes, bags, clothing, accessories, and gadgets. These include: Slides from Hermes, the Oran sandal — $1,250

UGG slides in Burnt Cedar — around $120 (sometimes on sale)

Limited edition Shearling slippers made from all-natural California shearling leather — $620

Rene Caovilla Chandelier black sandals — $2,190

Rene Caovilla Braid Cleo Dove Grey sandals — $1,890

Rene Caovilla Cleo black sandals — $1,320

Rene Caovilla Dalilah white sandals — $1,730

Christian Louboutin in red — $1,145

Chanel sneakers (mesh, suede, and calfskin) — $1,375

Chanel sneakers (fabric and laminated white & silver) — $1,575

Chanel suede calfskin fabric CC sneakers — $900

Saint Laurent Nue sandals in black — $1,195

Chrome Hearts Sugar Jones Glitter Star Knee-High Boots — $6,200

As for the handbags she was gifted, these include: Black quilted caviar Classic Chanel bag — $8,955 (used price)

Chanel mini Pearl Crush bag in pink lambskin — $7,250

Pink Birkin bag from Kourtney — around $24,000

Justin Reed Cross Patch Boston Mini Duffle Bag — $8,500

Pink ballet travel case — $1,200

Pink purse — $265

Blue denim Chanel bag (from Kylie) — just over $3,000

Balenciaga bag (from Kendall Jenner) — $2,990

In terms of closing and accessories, here’s what Alabama got: Chrome Hearts scroll logo tank — $577

Another Chrome Hearts scroll logo tank — $458

Chrome Hearts sweatpants — $1,034

Chrome Hearts zip-up hoodie — $5,300

J’Adore Dior grey muscle tank-style shirt — $1,500

Two Chanel scarves — around $675 each

Shengli Road Market Chrome Hearts gloves — $735

Chanel Whistle bag charm — $1,000

Chrome Hearts bracelet with pink sapphires — $14,000

