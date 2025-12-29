Alabama Barker’s Lavish Christmas Haul Could Buy a House
"Nasty with a Pucci outfit."
Extravagant spending is all too common in celebrity circles, so it’s not unusual to see something like Kim Kardashian displaying around 100 Christmas trees for the 2025 holiday. But what was truly jaw-dropping was the value of Alabama Barker’s Christmas gift haul, because it was literally enough to buy a house, and maybe even more.
She shared everything she received in a TikTok, giving viewers a look at just how far her friends and family go for a single holiday.
On Christmas 2025, Alabama was showered with lavish gift after lavish gift, with the priciest being a Cartier Love diamond bracelet from her dad, valued at $32,000. She also received tons of shoes, purses (even a Birkin from Kourtney Kardashian), perfumes, and clothes. The rough estimate of her Christmas haul is enough to leave anyone speechless. Let’s get into what she got and how much it all cost.
Here’s the estimated value of Alabama Barker’s 2025 Christmas haul.
Alabama Barker’s 2025 Christmas haul was valued at over $164,000, and we can thank TikToker @itsjosezarate for helping calculate the value of each item. What’s wild is that the $164K estimate is likely just the minimum, since she also received plenty of other gifts like perfumes and customized items, including carrying cases, so our guess is she’s closer to the $170,000 range, if not in it.
Some of Alabama’s highest-priced gifts include a Chrome Hearts pink purse valued at $15,200, the $32,000 Cartier diamond bracelet we mentioned (which she said is a gift she gets from her dad every year), and the gift she seemed to love most: a pink Birkin bag from Kourtney Kardashian that is estimated to be worth around $24,000. Apparently, Kourtney had to enlist Kylie Jenner to help choose the color, and according to Alabama, she did an excellent job.
But those items alone only amount to over $71,000, so what else did Alabama get for Christmas that brought her haul to well over $160,000? Here’s a quick rundown of a bulk of the gifts.
Here’s everything Alabama Barker for Christmas in 2025.
For Christmas 2025, Alabama was gifted quite the lineup of shoes, bags, clothing, accessories, and gadgets. These include:
- Slides from Hermes, the Oran sandal — $1,250
- UGG slides in Burnt Cedar — around $120 (sometimes on sale)
- Limited edition Shearling slippers made from all-natural California shearling leather — $620
- Rene Caovilla Chandelier black sandals — $2,190
- Rene Caovilla Braid Cleo Dove Grey sandals — $1,890
- Rene Caovilla Cleo black sandals — $1,320
- Rene Caovilla Dalilah white sandals — $1,730
- Christian Louboutin in red — $1,145
- Chanel sneakers (mesh, suede, and calfskin) — $1,375
- Chanel sneakers (fabric and laminated white & silver) — $1,575
- Chanel suede calfskin fabric CC sneakers — $900
- Saint Laurent Nue sandals in black — $1,195
- Chrome Hearts Sugar Jones Glitter Star Knee-High Boots — $6,200
As for the handbags she was gifted, these include:
- Black quilted caviar Classic Chanel bag — $8,955 (used price)
- Chanel mini Pearl Crush bag in pink lambskin — $7,250
- Pink Birkin bag from Kourtney — around $24,000
- Justin Reed Cross Patch Boston Mini Duffle Bag — $8,500
- Pink ballet travel case — $1,200
- Pink purse — $265
- Blue denim Chanel bag (from Kylie) — just over $3,000
- Balenciaga bag (from Kendall Jenner) — $2,990
In terms of closing and accessories, here’s what Alabama got:
- Chrome Hearts scroll logo tank — $577
- Another Chrome Hearts scroll logo tank — $458
- Chrome Hearts sweatpants — $1,034
- Chrome Hearts zip-up hoodie — $5,300
- J’Adore Dior grey muscle tank-style shirt — $1,500
- Two Chanel scarves — around $675 each
- Shengli Road Market Chrome Hearts gloves — $735
- Chanel Whistle bag charm — $1,000
- Chrome Hearts bracelet with pink sapphires — $14,000
And to add to her pile of gadgets, Alabama was also gifted a pink iMac 24-inch M4 (from her dad) that is valued at $1,899 and an iPad that retails for $1,299.
At this point, it’s safe to say Alabama might need a bigger closet.