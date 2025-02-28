Here's How Alabama Barker Fits Into the Kardashian Family Tree In May 2022, Alabama gained a new stepmother when Travis married Kourtney Kardashian. By Danielle Jennings Published Feb. 28 2025, 2:54 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Alabama Barker is on the long list of celebrity children as the daughter of former Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker — but a few short years ago she officially became a member of one of the most famous families in Hollywood.

In May 2022, Alabama gained a new stepmother when Travis married Kourtney Kardashian — and cemented herself (and her siblings) as the newest member of the Kardashian clan. The couple wed in an intimate ceremony in Italy surrounded by family and friends, including Alabama.

How is Alabama Barker related to the Kardashians?

Alabama is Kardashian’s 19-year-old stepdaughter through her marriage to Alabama’s father, Travis, who also has a son from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler. The couple knew each other for several years, dating back to 2007, before they began officially dating in 2020 and eventually marrying in three separate ceremonies in Las Vegas, Italy, and Santa Barbara.

Alabama has a large following on social media, just like the Kardashians.

With over 3.5 million followers on TikTok, Alabama joins the ranks of other Gen Z influencers and celebrity kids who have a large presence online. Her content generally focuses on her sharing her beauty looks and fashion moments, while also highlighting her music career and hanging out with her friends. Her videos easily rack in massive viewing numbers, with some reaching over 80 million.

Although related to the Kardashian family, there have been rumors of a feud.

Gossip that certain members of the famous family weren’t exactly fans of Alabama began to spread when it was discovered that neither Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, or Kendall Jenner follow the 19-year-old on Instagram. Speculation further increased in May 2023, when Alabama posted a TikTok video rapping along to “Rack City,” the hit song by Tyga — who is well-known to fans of the Kardashian family as the Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend.

Alabama also has ties to another person linked to the family.

Long-time fans and followers of Alabama are well aware that one of her best friends is Jodie Woods, who is the younger sister of Jordyn Woods. Jordyn was involved in the highly publicized cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson — the father of Khloe Kardashian’s children True and Tatum — which caused their relationship to end.