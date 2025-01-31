Is Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Barker Pregnant? Artist Speaks Amid Swirling Rumors "It’s honestly ridiculous I even have to address it.” By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 31 2025, 3:22 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @alabamaluellabarker

Celebrity babies who grow up in the spotlight often gain fame of their own. Such is most definitely the case for the daughter of famed Blink 182 drummer and Kourtney Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker. Travis's daughter Alabama Barker has her own music career and is building up a not-too-shabby fan base with over 2.1 million followers on Instagram alone.

Yet with great fame comes a hefty number of rumors. In January 2025, rumors began circulating that Alabama was pregnant. Alabama eventually spoke out and cleared things up, but the rumors were started by someone she's in an ongoing feud with. Here's what we know about Alabama's pregnancy status and the person who started the whispers to begin with.

Is Alabama Barker pregnant? The 19-year-old cleared up the rumors.

Alabama turned 19 years old in December 2024, but headlines in 2025 didn't start with a focus on the new music she released at the end of 2024. Instead, they focused on rumors that Alabama had gotten pregnant with rapper Tyga, with some additional rumors suggesting she sought an abortion.

Alabama was quick to speak up, however, and put the rumors to rest. In the comment section of a TikTok video, she vehemently answered, "Absolutely not,” after a fan asked if she had "messed with Soulja or Tyga." She added, "Let’s clear this up. I never in my life have remotely been near Tyga. I’ve also never been pregnant, nor do I know Soulja Boy. The end” (excerpt via TheDailyMail).

Tyga took to social media to weigh in on the rumors as well, writing on X (formerly Twitter), "This the dumbest s--t I ever heard. Y'all believe anything y'all see online. I have never had any sort of physical relationship with Alabama. It’s honestly ridiculous I even have to address it.” But some fans seem skeptical. In the comments of the same video Alabama replied to, one fan wrote, "You said the same thing about Bhabie's man, and that turned out to be true."

Bhad Bhabie and Alabama have a little bit of a feud going on.

What that fan referring to hearkens back to the source of the rumors about Alabama's supposed pregnancy: Bhad Bhabie. The rapper, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, started the feud when she accused Alabama of stealing her boyfriend, Le Vaughn. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Bhabie said that Alabama "took [her] man." And in response to a post from The Shade Room on Instagram about the feud, Bhabie simply responded, "Ew."

But Alabama fired back, saying that Le Vaughn had "deceived her" by approaching her using a different name and claiming he was single. And that once he "confessed his love" to her, Alabama cut off contact with Le Vaughn. She added, "I was unaware that he was her boyfriend until after spending time with him in public on two separate occasions. It's clear that he is manipulating her, feeding her a distorted narrative to justify his behavior. His actions reveal a lack of respect and consideration for others, and it's painful to witness her continuing to support him despite this."

Bhabie then released a song called "Over Cooked" about Alabama in which the lyrics read, "Hatin’-a--hole tried steal my baby daddy (Baby daddy) / F--kin’ on Soulja [Boy] and Tyga got you pregnant (Uh) / Tried to play me close, backdoor me, seen it comin’ (Seen it comin’) / Did all that for nothin’, b---h, he still gon’ come right back (He gon’ come right back)."