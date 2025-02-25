Why Is Bhad Bhabie Coming for Alabama Barker? Inside Their Drama "It’s like Kendrick vs Drake, Alabama is Drake." — @molliewolfey23 on Instagram By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 25 2025, 4:07 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bhadbhabie;@alabamaluellabarker

There are usually three culprits behind a girl fight: friendship drama, jealousy, or a guy. And in the case of Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie (real name: Danielle Bregoli), it’s all about a man! Their feud kicked off in December 2024 and has only heated up in 2025. Bhad Bhabie took things to another level on Feb. 24, 2025, dropping a diss track aimed directly at Alabama called "Ms. Whitman."

Article continues below advertisement

With everything happening in the world, keeping up with celebrity feuds can be overwhelming — but don’t worry. We’ve got you covered on how the Alabama vs. Bhad Bhabie drama started and where it stands now.

How the Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker drama started — and how it's going.

The drama between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker stems from the "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper accusing Alabama of "trying" to steal her boyfriend, Le Vaughn. Things kicked off just months after Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn welcomed their first child, Kali Love, in March 2024. According to Daily Mail, Le Vaughn had been reaching out to Alabama, allegedly misleading her by lying about his name and relationship status to potentially pursue her.

Article continues below advertisement

While Alabama admits to meeting up with him, she claims "nothing substantial ever came from the frequent communication" and says she tried apologizing to Bhad Bhabie "multiple times." But the rapper isn’t buying it. "She knew he was my man," Bhad Bhabie wrote on her Instagram Story, per Daily Mail, believing Alabama purposely went after him. In short: Alabama’s attempt to clear her name didn’t work.

It seems Bhad Bhabie wasn’t done. On Jan. 27, 2025, she dropped a diss track titled "Over Cooked," hinting at Alabama’s alleged involvement with Soulja Boy. Alabama fired back with "Cry Bhabie" on Feb. 11, 2025. But Bhad Bhabie returned at the end of February with "Ms. Whitman," even featuring a Travis Barker look-alike in the video, throwing shade at Alabama’s dad.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what Bhad Bhabie said about Alabama Barker in her diss track, "Ms. Whitman."

It seems "Ms. Whitmam" is Bhad Bhabie’s response to Alabama’s "Cry Bhabie," hinting she’s still salty about the whole Le Vaughn and Alabama situation. While Alabama claimed in a past Instagram Story (shared by The Shade Room) that Le Vaughn is "manipulating her" and "feeding her a distorted narrative to justify his behavior," Bhad Bhabie isn’t listening.

Article continues below advertisement

Here’s what she had to say about Alabama in "Ms. Whitman": "Thought I wasn’t gonna come back for more you dumb dirty b---h," she raps, later adding, "Why this b---h obsessed with me? I just don’t understand." There’s no doubt she’s taking aim at Alabama with the line: "Damn, Alabama, you a tramp, Alabama," and with "You really dumb enough to think I'll tell you anything, you dumb, dirty ho? I wouldn't tell you what color socks I got on."

Article continues below advertisement

And she didn’t stop there, as she threw in another dig: "That stanky p---y got you kicked out the Kardashian house." It seems Bhad Bhabie titled the track "Ms. Whitman" as a nod to Alabama Whitman — the character Patricia Arquette played in True Romance (1993) — who Alabama Barker was named after, per IMDb.