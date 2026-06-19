"We're Still Having Baby": Bunnie XO Reveals Why Divorce Won’t End Family Plans With Jelly Roll Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, filed for divorce May 18, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple separated May 9. By Srimoyee Dutta Updated June 19 2026, 4:14 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Bunnie XO is addressing her divorce from Jelly Roll, saying the split will not derail their plans to have a child together. “I love him. And you guys are going to be shocked to hear this, but we're still having a baby,” she said on the Thursday episode of her podcast Dumb Blonde.

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Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, filed for divorce May 18, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple separated May 9.

Source: MEGA

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"“We're still having a baby together"

Despite the split, Bunnie XO, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, said the couple plans to continue their IVF journey.

"So, we have been the most unconventional couple that you guys have ever encountered. We're going to co-parent together. J is my best friend. Like, this isn't what you guys think this is. Nobody cheated on the other person. It's literally just we served our purpose for each other,” Bunnie said.

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During the nearly hour-long episode, she said they tried to get pregnant several times and had lost four embryos across three transfer attempts, including two twins they had hoped to carry.

“J and I have lost four embryos. We've had three transfers. But we lost the two twins that we were going to try to have, and then we lost the other two. And anybody that's going through that and has to deal with these miscarriages, it's gut-wrenching. It is so heartbreaking.”

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She also revealed that Jelly Roll had been dealing with low sperm count and had to undergo hormone treatment, which she said created tension between them. "He's going to kill me for this, but (he) had low sperm count and he had to get on a bunch of hormones and a whole bunch of medication," she said.

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The Argument That Led to Divorce

Bunnie said a Mother's Day argument ultimately led to the filing. "On Mother's Day, we had a little bit of an argument. And in that argument, I was so fed up and so tired that I just looked at him and said, 'Well, then file the (expletive) divorce papers,'" she recalled.

"In our relationship, that is the one cardinal thing that you don't say. But when I say it, it really holds weight because I'm not the type of person who says what I don't mean."

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Bunnie said, "It's happening. But I think the biggest thing here is everybody needs to understand why this is happening, where this is coming from, and what we're doing moving forward because that is the most important part." “I think everybody's so hung up on our past and what we built together."

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“Being happy and healthy and best friends through this is probably, I think, the biggest gift that we could have given each other. And you know, so I'm going to try to do this as tactful as possible. Um cuz I'mma take the high road,” she added.