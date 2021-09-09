Logo
Chase Hudson, Cornell Haynes Jr., and Larissa Machado's Keep It Real Meals
Source: Burger King

Burger King Announces Limited-Time "Keep It Real Meals"

By

Sep. 9 2021, Published 4:01 p.m. ET

Given the recent success fast-food brands have had collaborating with celebrities, Burger King has officially jumped on the bandwagon with its new Keep It Real Meals campaign.

The home of the Whopper — which says it's been committed for years to removing colors, flavors, and preservatives from artificial sources from many of its offerings — is taking another step on its journey toward "delivering on the promise of real food" with stars Nelly, Anitta, and LILHUDDY. So, what is the latest celeb collaboration and how can you get in on it?

Keep reading for everything you need to know about how starting on Sept. 12, you can have it your way at BK — the real way.

Anitta (real name: Larissa Machado) takes a bite out of her Impossible™ Whopper
Source: Burger King
What are the Burger King "Keep It Real Meals"?

According to Burger King’s official press release, the fast-food chain — which says it has banned 120 artificial ingredients from its food menu nationwide — has tapped celebs to “hand-select food” from BK’s “real menu to create meals that are worthy of their real names.” This means that Nelly, Anitta, and LILHUDDY are all forgoing their aliases for a limited time in honor of the promotion.

Nelly’s meal — the Cornell Haynes Jr. Meal — consists of a classic flame-grilled Whopper, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, and ketchup, and accompanied by a small Sprite and small fries.

Anitta’s meal — the Larissa Machado Meal — is an Impossible Whopper with lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, and mustard, with a small Sprite and small fries.

LILHUDDY (real name: Chase Hudson) bites into his Keep It Real Meals box
Source: Burger King
Last but not least, LILHUDDY’s selection looks further than the brand’s burger namesake for the Chase Hudson Meal: a hand-breaded Spicy Ch’King with cheese, four mozzarella sticks, and a 16-oz chocolate shake.

The limited-edition "Keep It Real Meals" are part of Burger King's ongoing effort to provide real food without sacrificing its signature BK taste. "There have been no compromises to the authenticity of every crunch, sizzle, and Mmmm our guests expect from their BK favorites," the press release reads.

“We know our guests’ expectations are changing, and they want to make choices they can feel good about,” chief marketing officer Ellie Doty said. “By banning these 120 ingredients from our food, we’re offering guests an easy choice — delicious food made with quality ingredients. We’re confident that our ongoing commitment to real food will not only provide guests with the food they’re looking for, but also set a standard for the industry overall.”

We can’t think of a better way to launch the Keep It Real Meals — which will be available at participating Burger Kings nationwide beginning on Sunday, Sept. 12 — than to ask stars to pick menu items that are worthy of their real names.

Which one will you try?

