Burger King Worker Roasts Customer Who Said Uniform Was "Distraction" to Husband

If you've ever worked in customer service — whether it's fast food, retail, a call center, etc. — then you know that putting up with rude customers is endlessly frustrating. But dealing with straight-up nonsensical people who make you throw up your hands in defeat while declaring, "WTF?!" is the absolute worst. A Burger King worker experienced such a situation recently while on the job, and she decided to vent on TikTok about a woman who berated her for her uniform, of all things.

A customer told a Burger King worker that her uniform was "distracting" her husband.

On May 27, 2021, TikTok user @rockefeller.o posted a video of herself wearing her Burger King uniform — and in less than one week, it had attracted more than 14.8 million views and over 3.7 million likes. "I had a lady complain today because my uniform was a 'distraction' to her husband ... " a caption in the TikTik video read as she turned around to show viewers her run-of-the-mill fast food attire. "I guess I'll leave my ass at home next time."

Source: TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

As you can clearly see, @rockefeller.o is fully covered in her Burger King uniform with no cleavage or skin showing in "inappropriate" areas, or anything at all that might be considered "immodest." Because it's a fast food outfit that literally all of the workers wear. Ultimately, the TikTok user came to the conclusion that the woman who felt the need to comment about her uniform distracting her husband was actually talking about her curvy backside.

It wasn't the Burger King employee's uniform at all with which the customer had a problem — it was the fact that her husband was looking at the fast food worker's shapely butt. Which definitely seems like a him/them problem and not a fast food uniform/young woman's problem.

Article continues below advertisement

One TikTok commenter rightfully pointed out, "She should be mad at her husband, not you." Another person wrote, “Distract him from what?? Ordering from Burger King??” The Burger King worker/TikTok video creator clarified, “Apparently she was trying to tell him something and he wasn’t paying any attention so she got upset.” Yet another TikTok user suggested, “Maybe her husband should stay at home.” “For real!!! Our bodies are not a distraction,” another person commented.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok

In a follow-up video, @rockefeller.o poked fun at the situation again with another video. "Don't forget to leave your ass at home today!" a caption read as she stood there with a purse on her shoulder. She then lip-synced to sound bite that said, "Oh yeah, I got it in my purse for you right now. I brought it just for you 'cuz I knew you was gonna ask me for it."

Article continues below advertisement

@rockefeller.o also took a moment to call out a racist commenter who commented on her original viral video, "Typical [N-word] always trying to get attention and always being a home wrecker." And her response was priceless.

Article continues below advertisement