Restaurant Calls Cops on Black Teen for Graduation Outfit Customers Say

17-year-old Sanai Butler was ready to celebrate her high school graduation with tons of her family and friends at Lula Restaurant Distillery in New Orleans. And she did just that; she and her large group were said to have dropped close to $2,000 salute the young woman's completion of her courses at Warren Easton Charter school.

Article continues below advertisement

That is, until Sanai went to go and visit the bathroom and reportedly had an encounter with the owner of the restaurant's wife. According to the teen's mother, the young girl was approached by the woman and told that her outfit was "very inappropriate" and she was asked to leave the establishment.

Source: Facebook

Article continues below advertisement

Photos of Sanai's graduation outfit show that she was wearing a matching Bikini top and pants. In an interview with WDSU, Sanai's mother, La Shawn Butler said, "You were here when we walked in. If there was anything wrong with what she had on, you should have said something at that time. Not after we had spent well over $2,000 at your establishment. This is when she called the police."

Source: Facebook

Article continues below advertisement

Another restaurant visitor who claims to have seen interactions between restaurant management and Sanai's party says that the Lula Distillery was putting out "big racist energy" after they called the police on the teen's group.

Don’t go to Lula Restaurant. They’re on some big racist energy. We were on the patio, saw a high school graduation party walk in at about 6:15pm. The graduate was a beautiful young black girl. She was wearing a halter top, pants, and her cap & stole. — Candice, right? (@YesICandice) May 26, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Everyone was having a great time, we saw the young lady come outside with her friends to take photos. We were congratulating her & asked where she was going to college and she told us. Just amazing, wonderful, joyous energy. — Candice, right? (@YesICandice) May 26, 2021

Candice Wright, a vocal Black Lives Matter supporter based out of New Orleans, shared the sequence of events from her perspective in a Twitter thread: "We saw two cop cars pull up with lights on and the officers came out & the owner of Lula came outside and was talking to the officer. One of the adults was talking to the other officer."

Article continues below advertisement

We saw two cop cars pull up with lights on and the officers came out & the owner of Lula came outside and was talking to the officer. One of the adults was talking to the other officer. The rest of the family came out. They were videoing. — Candice, right? (@YesICandice) May 26, 2021

THE OWNER OF LULA CALLED THE COPS ON A TEENAGER BECAUSE SHE FELT SHE WASN’T DRESSED APPROPRIATELY. Now they had been in the restaurant for at least two hours before this happened. What was the issue?!?!? — Candice, right? (@YesICandice) May 26, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

She continued, "The rest of the family came out. They were videoing. The owner of Lula called the cops on a teenager because she felt she wasn’t dressed appropriately. Now they had been in the restaurant for at least two hours before this happened. What was the issue?!?!?"

I have seen entire exposed sex organs on white women wearing mini dresses there w no panties. I have seen breasts. I HAVE SEEN HALTER TOPS ON WHITE WOMEN. But, I’ve never seen two squad cars outside for them. Never again. Peace out, Lula! — Candice, right? (@YesICandice) May 26, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

This is racism pure and simple. Lula called the cops on a high school graduation celebration dinner because she was black. — Miss Em Zee (@MissEmZee) May 26, 2021

The restaurant released a statement that they didn't call the police because of Sanai's clothing. Lula's distillery also doesn't list a dress code on its website, either and the business insists not a single person was asked to leave the premises because of the clothes that they were or weren't wearing.

Article continues below advertisement

From the Lula Restaurant Distillery facebook page. I guess the bosses wife was off that day. pic.twitter.com/ghYe9ZEtkw — sweetbabette (@sweetbabette) May 27, 2021

"The police were called after three disruptive, adult patrons engaged with another table of patrons, and one of the female owners of Lula. No person or group was escorted off of the property. There were no physical altercations," the statement reads.

Article continues below advertisement

The owner's wife of Lula Restaurant Distillery located at 1532 St Charles Ave in New Orleans called the cops on a Black graduate because of her attire, after she had already been in the restaurant for a couple of hours. https://t.co/J3K8Ve1eup — Madam C.J. White Walker (@ABitOfKwansLife) May 26, 2021

Source: Facebook

Article continues below advertisement

Police did tell WDSU that they responded to a disturbance call at Lula Distillery, however, they didn't name any of the party members involved in the incident nor did they supply a report of the night's events to the outlet. Sanai went on to say that the evening was a "horrible and sad experience" when speaking with NOLA.

Several of her friends and family members hopped on social media to not only express their disappointment with the reports of what occurred at Lula Distillery but also praise Shanai's "humble" and "shy" demeanor. Tamika Butler-Boutte gave a detailed breakdown of what occurred in a Facebook post. According to Tamika, her own daughter accompanied Shanai (her niece) to the restroom.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Article continues below advertisement

"Reservations were made by her Mom (my Sister) and Sanai walked into the establishment with the outfit in question on (we tried several other establishments that could NOT accommodate such a large party). No question, conversation or refusal from anyone!! It was not until after we ate, had celebratory shots with the entire restaurant, began paying our bills including blessing our wait staff and accepting words of encouragement from everyone there for the grad that a so call 'Problem' arose."

So, what did the cops do? Issue her a trespass warning for celebrating while black? What? — Arch Chaney (@BartBrite) May 26, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

So what were the cops supposed to do?? I mean are they the fashion police??? And the restaurant should be cited for calling them out for bullshit like this!!! — Ms. Foley504 (@mslynota504) May 26, 2021

"Sanai & a few of her cousins went to the restroom and were 'FOLLOWED' in there by the owners wife (Karen) who approached them with questions about her shirt. My oldest daughter was inside the restroom & asked the owners wife (Karen) why was that any of her business to question a CHILD about her attire (for those of you that know my oldest daughter knows that she can clearly pass for a teenager). My daughter exited the restroom & came to us to let us know what was going on. In the meantime, the owners wife (Karen) was talking to my sister about how she felt about my nieces top then proceeded to get the company phone & apparently called the police."

Article continues below advertisement

Plus just by looking at their dinner menu online, the average appetizer is $15 and the most expensive dinner is $25. Sounds like the $2000 dinner is an exaggeration as is the version that police were called on her — Lily (@Lily11139351) May 27, 2021

This is so awful. Her special night was stolen. — End the Filibuster, Save Democracy (@elsbet) May 26, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Tamika went on to say that no one from their party knew that they were speaking to the owner's wife until a member of the restaurant's wait staff informed them as such. In addition to the messages of support for Sanai and her family, several other individuals pointed out the "double standard" of attire and celebratory at Lula Distillery by posting photos of other gatherings online.

Ugh. This is gross. I’m so sorry to that young lady, she deserved to have a lovely time celebrating her accomplishment of graduating (during a pandemic)! If that were a young, blonde white girl, I’m 100% certain the cops would never have been called. Off my options list forever! — Kate Lufkin, DSW (@KateLufkin1) May 27, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

It appears that the Bagneris Law Firm is in talks with Sanai's family to make a discrimination and wrongful treatment case against Lula Distillery. Suzette Peychaud Bagneris posted on Facebook: "The Bagneris Firm is proud to represent Ms. Sanai Butler and her family in connection with the incident that occurred at Lula’s Restaurant. The worth of a woman is not determined by what she wears. It is wrong to use white privilege to weaponize the police against African Americans for a perceived dress code violation. This has been a traumatizing event for this family. We will demand justice."

Article continues below advertisement

Lula Distillery maintains that the police were called to address and altercation between patrons and staff at the restaurant and that they were only notifying the authorities to ensure the "safety" of their customers. "We would like to apologize to all of our patrons who were dining with us at the time, our longtime customers, and particularly to any person who feels that Lula discriminated against them based on their attire or race."

Source: Facebook

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Facebook

The establishment went on to say that they are investigating the incident further to see if it could've been handled any differently: "We are working with our team, including management and ownership, to determine what should have been done differently and to ensure an enjoyable restaurant and dining environment for everyone."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook