The 3D Photo Trend on TikTok Makes Your Instagram Photos Look More Realistic

Although some people who saw the 3D photo trend thought that the photos were a new iPhone effect, the truth is that they were actually created in a separate app. The app, which is called CapCut, is already a popular app for users who make videos on TikTok.

Once you've downloaded CapCut, open the app and upload 11 photos to your timeline. Then, go to Style and add a 3D zoom effect to all of your photos.