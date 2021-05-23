Castle Diary TikTok Shows What It's Like to Live in a 12th Century Italian Castle

The Castle Diary TikTok started when the COVID-19 pandemic impacted castle bookings. See, The Castello was turned into a bed and breakfast that Ludovica's father, Count Giuseppe Sannazzaro, ran. Before this, he was in finance. So, the business took a big hit, and with Ludovica temporarily transitioning to online school (she attends an LA-based performance arts school), she decided to start the TikTok account.

“I wanted to help the family with our tourist activity since we had to close because of the pandemic. I tried to merge my performing arts work with the family,” Ludovica shared.

"The first thing that people say is, 'Ahh, you are the castle owner? How lucky you are!' You sure? You want to change? Come one month here, and then you will change your opinion about living in a castle!" Count Giuseppe told CBS News.

Luckily for the family, The Castello has gained a lot of traction, and it looks like tourists will be able to start booking rooms soon (if not already). With over 600,000 followers on TikTok, Ludovica has definitely helped with the PR and marketing part.