High School Refunds Yearbooks After Girls Are Made "Modest" With Photoshop

When it comes to implementing arbitrary, or just straight-up nonsensical rules, there really aren't many other institutions that can top schools. Whether it's serving people microwave pizzas and mixed vegetables with chocolate milk at 10:45am, or forcing dress codes that are more money-making schemes than an exercise in discipline, schools have some truly head-scratching policies.

Article continues below advertisement

But this one Florida school's yearbook policy for 2021 has a bunch of parents confused and outraged. According to the St. Augustine Record, Bartram Trail High School refunded dozens of families for $100 yearbooks where pictures of female students were photoshopped "for modesty."

Source: Google

Article continues below advertisement

A photo of Riley O'Keefe, 14 years old (when the photo was taken) shows her actual picture side-by-side with the one that ended up in the yearbook. The yearbook picture shows a black box over her chest resulting in a Roblox-esque looking cardigan effect.

The high-schooler spoke with local news station News4Jax about her initial reaction to seeing her picture in the yearbook: "There's a black box over my chest and the cardigan on the side like moved over and it looks really awkward and I was very confused."

Article continues below advertisement

This is a before and after yearbook photo taken of Bartram Trail 9th grade high school student, Riley O’Keefe.



She says it was deemed inappropriate by the school and photoshopped in the printed edition.



Parents and students are now asking for a major change.@ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/f8MjkZMDOw — Ben Ryan (@BenRyanANJax) May 20, 2021

Reporter Ben Ryan uploaded the picture on Twitter where it received a ton of retweets and responses. Pretty soon, he began posting other examples from the school yearbook where photographs of female students were altered in an attempt to make them more "modest."

Article continues below advertisement

She isn’t the only one.



We looked at the yearbook and after speaking with several parents and students, they all said at least 60 pictures, if not more, were photoshopped/edited.



We were given permission to use these photos. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/aTgV5XlUud — Ben Ryan (@BenRyanANJax) May 20, 2021

After a ton of parents complained, the St. Johns County School District said that they would indeed issue refunds under the condition that the books were returned. The school did say in a statement to the outlet that the new measures were made in an effort to keep all students, even those who didn't comply with their dress code could be included in the yearbook.

Article continues below advertisement

"The digital alterations were a solution to make sure all students were included in the yearbook," News4Jax reported. The school's website for the yearbook also states that some alterations might be made in order for student photos to comply with dress code rules.

When I reached out the school for answers, I was given the following statement:@ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/04Y6ULFLzY — Ben Ryan (@BenRyanANJax) May 20, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

"All images in ads and all individual student pictures must be consistent with the St. Johns County School District Student Code of Conduct or may be digitally adjusted," the website reads.

However, one parent told the St. Augustine Record that the message the school is imparting to female students isn't a healthy one. "I think it sends the message that our girls should be ashamed of their growing bodies, and I think that's a horrible message to send out to these young girls that are going through these changes."

Article continues below advertisement

#NEW: The school district confirmed with me 80 yearbook pictures were edited, all of them were girls.



I’ve requested interviews with the superintendent, principal, the person who did the edits, made the final decision and the yearbook committee.



Here’s what I was told: pic.twitter.com/1cYY4o4mHt — Ben Ryan (@BenRyanANJax) May 21, 2021

Reporter Ben Ryan attempted to speak with the Superintendent, the school's Principal, the edits made to the photos, or someone from the yearbook committee, he tweeted a screenshot of the response that he received.

Article continues below advertisement

#NEW: The school district confirmed with me 80 yearbook pictures were edited, all of them were girls.



I’ve requested interviews with the superintendent, principal, the person who did the edits, made the final decision and the yearbook committee.



Here’s what I was told: pic.twitter.com/1cYY4o4mHt — Ben Ryan (@BenRyanANJax) May 21, 2021

#UPDATE: Nobody is answering me.



- I rang the buzzer at Bartram Trail HS, nobody came out to talk to us and were told to leave.



- I stopped by the @SJCSD administrative building, front desk worker told me “they’re in meetings all day” and won’t be able to answer my questions. — Ben Ryan (@BenRyanANJax) May 21, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

The one question that seemed to be on everyone's minds was that if it was such a big deal for the female students to be wearing these tops in schools, then why were they allowed to pose for their yearbook photos in said clothes in the first place?

Some parents even pointed out that their daughter wore that same exact top to school a ton of different times and "never got in trouble."

Article continues below advertisement

A reminder: the school said yearbook photos must follow dress code guidelines.



Both parents & students say they followed it and didn’t get dress code violations when wearing the same outfits before.



One mom told me her daughter wore it “like 50 times and never got in trouble.” pic.twitter.com/J20BAkQ7VG — Ben Ryan (@BenRyanANJax) May 21, 2021

Ben pointed out that no males' photos were edited in the yearbook and a total of 80 girls had their pictures doctored to comply with dress code standards.

Article continues below advertisement

80 yearbook pictures edited.

80 girls.



Students say they didn’t receive a dress code violation for wearing the same outfits on other days and tell me the double standard needs to be left in the past.



We won’t stop until we get answers.@ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/eLjfWkp9Mz — Ben Ryan (@BenRyanANJax) May 21, 2021

After interviewing several students and pressuring the administration for answers, the school responded that a single female teacher who was working on the yearbook had made the decision to make the edits and did so with the help of two other students.

Article continues below advertisement

#NEW: The female teacher in charge of the yearbook club made the decision to edit the photos on her own.



No pressure from “above.”



A district spokesperson says edits were made by her and the help of one or two students.@ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/2v3md4QSsx — Ben Ryan (@BenRyanANJax) May 24, 2021

A spokesperson from the district has stated that these same edits existed in previous yearbooks and parents whose students are in the school said that they were never made to this sort of "extreme" before.

Article continues below advertisement

#NEW: The district spokesperson also says edits have been made in the past.



Parents are telling me they’ve never noticed anything like this before and say if edits have been done, it wasn’t to this extreme. @ActionNewsJax — Ben Ryan (@BenRyanANJax) May 24, 2021

One particular part of the school dress code's terminology that stood out to be people was the word "distracting."

Article continues below advertisement

"not distracting" why would a girl's natural body be "distracting"? Look at how lax the male policy is, but, the female policy is far more extensive. I wonder if they have a swim team. did they censor the males too? — ashkir (@nickisashkir) May 24, 2021

Oh, don’t you know? Shoulders, backs, and chests are distracting for the boys. We have a dress code at our schools - the 5 Bs - no bra straps, breasts, backs, bellies, or boxers. — Pam Farley (@PamFarley) May 24, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Others commented that they were just happy they didn't have to go through the weird Tuxedo and Black dress school yearbook motif.

Ironic how my high school 20+ yrs ago required all the young women to wear the same off-the-shoulder black drape for our senior yearbook photos. The guys were tuxes. I was so uncomfortable in the photographer's studio. — Lark, Black Lives Matter 📚🏳️‍🌈 (@LarkElisabeth) May 23, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

While some just couldn't believe that anyone would find the original, un-edited clothing that the girls were wearing in their yearbook as "indecent or vulgar."

If some adult working on the yearbook committee thought these clothes were indecent or vulgar, I'd hate to see what they're hiding on their computer. — Michael McElroy (@twittilating) May 22, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

exactly what I thought. any "inappropriateness" in these photos is pure projection by the adult creeps reviewing it — Dawn (@Oracle_44) May 24, 2021

Others mentioned that having dress codes for different genders/sexes is illegal, however, this is not the case. Dress code and grooming laws allow for workplaces to have different dress codes for employees based on their gender/sex, however, an "unfair burden" cannot be placed on said gender.

Article continues below advertisement

Pretty sure it's illegal to have different dress code standards for boys and girls. — Freya Mercer, Ed.D. (@edufreya) May 22, 2021

For example, forcing women to wear high heels in the workplace can be considered an undue burden, as they're known to cause bunions and a litany of other health issues. Seeing as Bartram Trail has had a dress code in place for a long time, it's hard to ascertain whether or not certain shirts would be seen as an "undue burden."

Article continues below advertisement

This is sad.



They’re making an issue where there should be none



Schools shouldnt be policing their body



How about we teach boys and men Not to sexualize women’s bodies? — Marina Rivera (@SMRiveraVasquez) May 21, 2021

There were some parents who seemed to appreciate the school "covering up" their daughter's bodies to "protect" them from "creeps."

Article continues below advertisement

As a parent, I'd tell mine to cover up her cleavage too. How is it wrong to want to protect your child from being sexualized? There's just way too many creeps out there... Granted, they probably should've gotten permission, but I vote for protecting our daughter from creeps. — Your Black Tabby (@YourBlackTabby) May 22, 2021

I don't show cleavage or my ass at work, I feel it's inappropriate. High school girls shouldn't be showing cleavage either. — Patricia (@patriciaucla) May 23, 2021