Was the Carousel Feature Deleted on Instagram? Fans Are Worried After the Icon Is Seemingly Missing

Thanks to the recent advancements in technology such as the creation of smartphones, individuals are able to capture as many pictures as they want to (or at least as many as their iPhone storage space will allow) in order to post the perfect snap on their social media profiles.

If you scroll through Instagram, you'll see your followers posting selfies, snaps of their delicious food, or the totally awesome vacation they just came back from.

Let's face it, pics or it didn't happen ... right?