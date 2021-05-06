Instagram Has Been Deleting Stories for a Pretty Simple Reason

We all count on social media apps to perform the way we expect them to. But unfortunately, no social media app is perfect. They’re all prone to glitches every once in a while. And Instagram is no exception to the rule.

If you find that your Instagram Stories are being deleted before 24 hours, you can chalk it up to some type of glitch. Some users have taken to Twitter to share that their stories have gone MIA, while others have not been affected.

And if memory serves us correctly, this moment is reminiscent of the Instagram glitch that took place in April 2020. According to Share My Insights , Instagram was trying to fix a bug on the app.

Big glitch with the Instagram stories right now huh, some of them are just disappearing

At the time, there was no telling what had caused the glitch, but Instagram developers were able to fix the issue ASAP.

That said, if your Stories have been deleted, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. The outlet reports that Instagram has allowed deleted Stories to return on the app in the past. So, it’s safe to say the same thing may happen this time around.