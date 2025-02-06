Where Does Burnie Burns’s Net Worth Stand Now That He Reacquired Rooster Teeth? Rooster Teeth is back in business! By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 6 2025, 6:59 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

Filmmaker and content creator Burnie Burns is best known as the co-creator of Rooster Teeth, the powerhouse behind the iconic web series Red vs. Blue. The show ran for an impressive 21 years, from 2003 to 2024, and became an iconic part of internet culture. It also served as a source of inspiration for those going through tough times and created plenty of inside jokes that brought viewers closer together. Rooster Teeth also gave rise to other fan favorites like RWBY, Camp Camp, and gen:Lock.

In 2019, Rooster Teeth was acquired by Warner Bros. Discovery. Despite Red vs. Blue's massive following (with over 498,000 followers on Instagram), the changing digital media landscape and struggles with monetization led to its shutdown. But Burnie wasn’t ready to let go and successfully reacquired ownership of the remaining Rooster Teeth properties in 2025. Here’s a look at how Burnie reclaimed the company he helped build and what this means for his net worth moving forward.

What is Burnie Burns's net worth?

Source: Mega Rooster Teeth co-founders Geoff Ramsey (left) and Burnie Burns (right).

Today, Burnie Burns' net worth is estimated at $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, though it could be higher considering his 2023 founding of Box Canyon Productions, which now holds ownership over Rooster Teeth.

He also debuted a new podcast in 2024 called Morning Somewhere, a weekday show hosted by Burnie and his wife, Ashley Burns, whom he married in 2019. The podcast dives into everything happening in the world, keeping listeners in the loop each day.

Burnie Burns (born: Michael Justin Burns) Film maker and content creator Net worth: $5 million Burnie Burns is best known for founding the production company Rooster Teeth, which pioneered the use of video game technology in filmmaking, a process referred to as machinima, with the iconic series Red vs. Blue. In 2025, he reacquired Rooster Teeth under his new production company. Birthdate: Jan. 18, 1973 Birthplace: Rochester, N.Y. Education: University of Texas Spouse: Jordan Burns​​(m. 2000; div. 2011)​, Ashley Jenkins (m. 2019) Kids: 4

Burnie Burns reacquired the production company Rooster Teeth in 2025.

After Warner Bros. Discovery took over Rooster Teeth in 2019, shifts in the digital media landscape and monetization struggles made it difficult for the company to sustain itself. As a result, Warner attempted to sell off Rooster Teeth’s assets. But Burnie swooped in and successfully reacquired the company, regaining ownership of its remaining assets — including the website and social channels — per a Rooster Teeth press release shared in February 2025.

Under Burnie’s leadership, he plans to "renew [Rooster Teeth's] focus on innovation, community engagement, and the spirit of creativity that first defined its success."

His company, Box Canyon Productions, isn’t stopping there. In 2025, it has plans for "renewed production of some of the platform’s classic shows," along with an original audio adventure titled Again and a reimagining of Burns’s very first film, The Schedule.

Where did Burnie Burns go to school?