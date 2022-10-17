The Former Director of Rooster Teeth Has Opened up About Toxic Work Culture

In recent weeks, the gaming world has been abuzz with news of the darker side of the industry. Several major Twitch streamers are at the center of drama and controversy, the launch of Overwatch 2 has been met with divisive reactions, and the original voice actor for the Bayonetta series has called for a boycott of the third game.

As if to add fuel to the fire, a former director of Rooster Teeth has recently opened up about the company's long-standing toxicity in the workplace.