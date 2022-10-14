Is 'S.W.A.T.' Actress Rochelle Aytes Pregnant? Her Character Is Expecting

In October 2022, after Rochelle posted a picture of herself (while in character as Nichelle) with a bump, fans did a double take. She then clarified in a follow-up post that only her character is pregnant:

"A few people have been congratulating me on my baby bump ... I did make a mistake about my [last] post, I think. It was a little misleading."

She went on: "I, Rochelle, am not pregnant; Nichelle is the only one pregnant."

The actress then admitted that "it's nice to see so many people excited for me and congratulating me; I appreciate that. But it's just for the show."