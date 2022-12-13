'Black Ink Crew: New York' Star Bux Has Received a Dental Makeover
Avid viewers of VH1’s Black Ink Crew: New York know that there are always new faces in the mix. Over the years, we’ve been introduced to Michelle, Vanity, Miss Kitty, and more. And while some folks have had their share of ups and downs with Ceaser, plenty of cast members have emerged as fan favorites — with Bux being no exception.
Bux, who has worked in the background of Black Ink Crew's Brooklyn location, has become part of the cast. Recently, Bux has been the talk of social media due to his brand-new smile.
Bux decided to get his teeth done in September 2021.
As a public figure, you want to make sure that you look and feel your best. And in the case of Bux, Black Ink Crew: New York has afforded him the opportunity to be on TV, hosting gigs and making various appearances.
So, it’s no surprise that Bux decided to improve his appearance, starting with his teeth.
In a September 2021 Instagram post, Bux got candid about his decision to achieve a new and improved smile.
“God knows how long I wanted to smile without being ashamed, stared at, or made fun of”, Bux shared. “Now another one of my dreams came true, God has really been blessing me and I just want to say thank you lord. Introducing Bux 2.0. I also wanna thank @dr.rafaelsolarte and my brother @ceaserblackink y’all have NO IDEA HOW HAPPY I AM. THANK YOU.”
And judging by Bux’s posts after getting his teeth done, we can tell that he seems more confident in his own skin.
Bux has also been open about his sickle cell anemia diagnosis.
Aside from opening up about his new smile, the reality star has also shed light on a serious illness that impacts millions of Americans — sickle cell anemia.
In Season 10 Episode 5, Bux decided to host an event with the crew to increase awareness about sickle cell anemia.
“Sickle Cell is something that you’re born with and that causes pain throughout your entire life,”Bux said on the show. “It can be a burden on your body, it could be a burden mentally, it’s a burden on the community. We need to figure out a way to overcome this disease, or just to get it under control.”
Unfortunately, Bux has been dealing with sickle cell anemia his whole life.
Per Mayo Clinic, sickle cell anemia “affects the shape of red blood cells, which carry oxygen to all parts of the body. Additionally, “some red blood cells are shaped like sickles or crescent moons. These sickle cells also become rigid and sticky, which can slow or block blood flow.”
The organization shares that symptoms of sickle cell anemia include “anemia (a shortage of red blood cells which causes fatigue) swollen hands and feet, chronic pain, vision problems, delayed growth and puberty, and frequent infections.”
Currently, there is no cure for sickle cell anemia.
Catch new episodes of Black Ink Crew: New York Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.