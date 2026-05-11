Caitlin Clark's Politics Have Always Been More Ambiguous Than Fans Would Like Cailin Clark's politics have never been central to her identity. By Joseph Allen Published May 11 2026, 10:11 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

Although she is just three years into her WNBA career, Caitlin Clark has already received more media attention than almost every other WNBA player. The Indiana Fever just took a loss to the Dallas Wings in the opening WNBA game of the season, and just hours later, Caitlin appeared on stage at a Morgan Wallen concert in the state. Following her appearance at that concert, many wanted to know more about what Caitlin's political beliefs are. Here's what we know.

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Source: Wikimedia Commons

What are Caitlin Clark's politics?

The reason Caitlin's politics are under scrutiny is that she walked out on stage during a Morgan Wallen concert in Indianapolis. A video of Caitlin and Morgan got posted on his social media (it's become a tradition for Morgan to walk on stage accompanied by a local celebrity of some sort). The news of her appearance on stage with Morgan was controversial, though, because of Morgan's complicated political history.

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What are Morgan Wallen's politics?

Although he remains a popular country artist, Morgan is also well known for a number of controversies that he's spurred over the course of his career. Among those controversies are breaking COVID protocols during the early days of the pandemic and using the N-word in a recorded video. In spite of these controversies and the fact that Morgan's fans appear to be overwhelmingly white, he himself has never endorsed a political candidate and doesn't often discuss politics publicly.

Caitlin appears to have taken a page out of the same book, and although she's a public figure, she has not weighed in on politics with much frequency. She did raise some hackles in 2024 when she acknowledged her own privilege and that there were many Black basketball players who had paved the way for her. "I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege," she said.

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"A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players," she continued. "This league has kind of been built on them. The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that, and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important. I have to continue to try to change that. The more we can elevate Black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing."

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While this statement is not an explicitly political one in the sense that she didn't endorse any candidates or policies, she nonetheless angered some conservatives by suggesting that white privilege was a thing that existed.