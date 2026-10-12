California man finds ferret food at Walmart. There’s just one major problem "It's the worst food you can feed them." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 12 2026, 4:52 p.m. ET Source: KDavid Montero | Unsplash California man finds ferret food at Walmart. There’s just one major problem

A Walmart shopper perusing the aisles in one of the store's California locations noticed something strange on one of its shelves: ferret food. There's just one problem: they say that ferrets are illegal to own in the state.

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The user, who posts under the handle Barriente (@the.barriente), recorded the bag in question. While throngs of people replied that they weren't fans of the Ferret Crunch brand, others stated that there are legal loopholes to owning one in California. But is that true? Or are they banned outright?

Man Finds Ferret Food On California Walmart Shelf

"So I'm at Walmart, and they carry ferret food," he says, holding up large green bag emblazoned with a logo showing off one of the furry little creature's faces. The 3.75 ounce bag retails for $3.00, and in a caption for the clip, and the shopper surmises the legality of ferrets as pets in the Golden State is why it's selling for such a relatively inexpensive sum.

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"Walmart really carries it all. I guess that's why it's on clearance," he writes. Folks who replied to his video had varying opinions on the legalities of ferret ownership in the large West Coast state.

"You can own a ferret in California, but you cannot purchase or sell them in California," one person explained. Another echoed this sentiment, claiming that there are indeed a large amount of ferret owners who go outside of the state to purchase one and bring it back home.

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"Many people travel to get ferrets and bring them back to California," they wrote. Another person simply snapped a picture of their own ferret as a comment reply to the man's TikTok. Furthermore, some people stated that this isn't exactly a practice specific to Walmart and that other stores sell food for animals that isn't technically legal in some areas.

"Petco and Petsmart also sells stuff like that in every state even if you can't have the specific animal. Plenty of people go get them from across state lines. My friend in CA went to NV and got a hedgehog and brought it back," they wrote.

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Are Ferrets Legal To Own In California?

According to California's wildlife website, the short answer is no. "Ferrets, hedgehogs, sugar sliders, gerbils, monkeys, and monk parakeets ... are prohibited because they pose a threat to California native fish and wildlife, agriculture, public health, or safety pursuant [to] CA Fish and Game Code ... 2118," the site reads.

Moreover, the same online resource indicates that these animals fall under the classification of a "restricted species", i.e, that they are only "allowed under a ... permit issued pursuant [to] Title 14 CCR Section 671.

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This restricted usage permit does not allow private citizens "to import or possess any wild animal for pet purposes." And judging from the specifics of California's wildlife laws, private citizens are not allowed to keep ferrets as pets.

Can You Travel Outside Of California And Bring A Ferret In?

In a shining example of why you shouldn't believe everything you read on the internet, no matter how convincing folks in a comments section sound, ferrets are still illegal to own in California, even if you drive across state lines to get one. Legalize Ferrets documented the strides ferret enthusiasts have tried to make in making it legal to own these cute little fur-slinkies in California.

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The web page provides a thorough timeline of legislation in California, including a letter made to Assemblyman Ben Hueso to "clarify ... next steps that would occur ... to objectively consider their petition to legalize ferrets." But the timeline ends there, and it doesn't appear that any progress toward making them legal was made.

Other online resources unequivocally state that ferrets aren't allowed in California. Ferret-World writes that they "are banned. It is currently illegal to own a pet ferret in California." Additionally, the website says that "California is one of only two U.S. states with an outright ban—the other is Hawaii."

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This means that if you're living in California and you're found with a pet ferret, then this can result in "confiscation and fines," as per Ferret-World. And it's not like owning one is a new law, either; the outlet writes that keeping one as a pet has been outlawed in California "since 1933."

One of the primary reasons why ferrets are classified as pets is that the legalities surrounding them aren't governed by laws that determine what is and isn't a pet. They're considered legal to own under wildlife law, which is enforced by Fish and Wildlife.

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Thus, in order to have ferrets legalized as pets in California, the legal definition of what a ferret is must change. Currently, the cuddly, whimsical creatures are listed as wild animals, not domestic pets—this distinction matters.

Is There A Good Reason As To Why Ferrets Are Illegal In California?

Not according to FerretWorld. The website goes on to mention that previous rulings argued that ferrets can pose a threat to small children through biting and aggressive behavior. However, as FerretWorld points out, the animals actually bite humans less frequently than dogs.

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Also, others argued ferrets can pose a risk of rabies in the past, but FerretWorld says this is a moot point due to the fact that a USDA-approved rabies vaccine exists for ferrets that owners can give their pets. Finally, another point of contention is that if released, ferrets can go wild and pose a risk to other California animals.

Again, however, FerretWorld claims that this is also a baseless argument. That's because there isn't any evidence of ferret populations growing on their own in the wild in states where they've been legalized to be owned as pets.

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