Man runs, crying down the streets of downtown Colorado Springs. Then a stranger catches the ‘vampire’ behind him—and talks to him: ‘That boy a demon’ "He is terrified and they are laughing." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 11 2026, 9:19 p.m. ET Source: @quanoutside/TikTok Man runs, crying down the streets of downtown Colorado Springs. Then a stranger catches the ‘vampire’ behind him

Streamer Quan Worthwealth (@quanoutside) had one of his late-night on-the-fly interviews halted in Colorado Springs when a young man in a black shirt came running towards him for help. In the clip, the stranger swore he was being followed by a man who tried to harming him, leading folks online to believe Quan, and others on camera, came into contact with a legitimate vampire.

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The video begins with a person running up to two folks talking to one another in what looks like a social media streaming on-the-street channel. Their conversation is interrupted by someone in a black shirt running up to them, exasperated.

He says, "This guy's like f***ing, this guy right here in the white. I swear to you, look at him," he says, concerned. Down the sidewalk is a man wearing an all-white suit with a black hat. "Yo, I'm not lying, I swear," the concerned young man says regarding the gentleman, who approaches the streamers, grinning widely.

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The person holding the camera pans over to the frantic young man, who has tears in his eyes. "Look at him look at him I swear," he says to the two concerned men who had their interview interrupted. "You attacking him?" someone asks the man, who is still grinning.

"He's attacking me, he's attacking me!" the man in the black shirt cries. The man in white looks perplexed before stating, "I'm attacking you?" "No, no," he says before the host with the mic asks if he's playing. "No, I'm not," the man in the open black button-up shirt states.

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"Yo, he's crying," another person in the group states after noticing the tears in the man's eyes. "I'm scared he's gonna kill me," the man says. With equanimity, the man in white gives his version of events to the two gentleman speaking on camera.

"He was running, and we both took off running together, this is my brother," he says, referring to the gentleman with the mustache who was being interviewed by the man with the microphone. Off camera, the young man in the black shirt continues to cry, talking to another person beside the camera.

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"I'll move away so you can move away," he says to the guy in the black shirt who still looks extremely concerned. As he does so, he walks off camera and the video comes to a close.

People Found The Situation Horrifying

Multiple people believed the gentleman in the white suit was up to no good. "I was skeptical until he gave that ... explanation, 'he was running, and we both took off running together ... that's my brother.' In a f***ing suit? You just running for fun in a suit? And you ain't out of breath? And dude looks terrified? Nah, you a demon," one said.

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Someone else thought the man's poise was reminiscent of Dr. Facilier from "The Princess and the Frog." Whereas another bluntly stated: "Nah he too smooth, that boy a demon walking." A different person provided a screenshot of the man's face, writing, "I'm telling you right now that [man] is not real!"

Someone else penned, "Ngl his energy feels off I feel it through the screen I can't be tripping." And someone else showed a screengrab of the young man in the black shirt with his hands stretched out for help. "Nah, that's fear bro," a different person wrote.

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Is Colorado Springs Haunted?

More than a few people have insisted that the man in the video is actually a vampire. And while Colorado Springs isn't specifically know for its vampire sightings, this video has led some folks to think that this individual is indeed a night-dwelling blood sucker.

The man has been identified as Demarcus Hysten, and he's taken to TikTok himself to play up his newfangled vampire persona. In this video, he smiles towards the camera and glides his tongue across his teeth.

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He says, "What's up y'all who's in Colorado Springs right now. That's awake, that's out and about, that's want to be bitten," he says with a smile before his clip comes to a close. One person jokingly asked, "Post this again when the sun out."

Another replied, "Now why would you post at night? You not helping your case," another wrote with a string of crying emojis. While Colorado Springs isn't necessarily known for vampires, the area is said to have more than a few buildings that are associated with ghosts.

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U.S. Ghost Adventures offers ghost tours, including the Mining Exchange Building and the Antlers Hotel. Pikes Peak also embraces its spooky history. A website dedicated to hauntings in the region opined on Gold Camp Road's Haunted Tunnels.

Manitou Springs even has its own resident spirit, Emma Crawford, along with other entities who are said to wander the grounds of Iron Springs Chateau, too. Cripple Creek, the Buffalo Bill and Colorado Grande Casinos, are purportedly haunted areas in the vicinity, too.

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