Callahan Walsh's Wife Keeps a Low Profile in Contrast to her Husband and Father-in-Law "Watching my father go out every week and catch these bad guys, I knew I was going to be involved in one way or another with my parents' legacy." By Ivy Griffith Published April 21 2025, 5:54 p.m. ET

When your family becomes famous, you want it to be for something positive. Unfortunately for the Walsh family, their worst nightmare became their fifteen minutes of fame. Patriarch John Walsh, known for his role as host of America's Most Wanted and In Pursuit with John Walsh, was living a father's worst nightmare when he first rose to fame in the public consciousness.

One of his sons, Callahan Walsh, has followed in his father's footsteps as the family uses their hard-won experience to help victims of violent crimes. Here's what we know about Callahan, including what we know about his wife and kids, as he joins his father to bring the bad guys to justice.

Source: Fox John Walsh (L) and son Callahan Walsh (R) pose with Elizabeth Smart, who one survived a harrowing abduction

Here's what we know about Callahan Walsh's wife.

Callahan has been married to Monica Perez Walsh since 2014, according to Monica's Facebook. While her husband and father-in-law have a high-profile life in the public eye, Monica seems to be low-key and low profile.

Her social media posts include support for victims of the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting in 2016, and Rock One Sock, a campaign by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Beyond that, not much is publicly known about her.

Source: Facebook

Callahan and wife Monica have kids together.

We do, however, know that Callahan and Monica share at least two children together. In her Facebook posts, as recently as 2023, Monica has shared a few public photos of their children.

In one sweet photo, their older child cradles their youngest. In some photos, a dog nicknamed "Dex" proudly looks on over his human siblings. But like their mom, Callahan and Monica's kids seem to have a low online profile.

Callahan's brother, Adam Walsh, sparked their father's desire to bring criminals to justice.

There is one member of the Walsh family, aside from John and Callahan, who has had an enormous amount of fame, for all the wrong reasons. In 1981, Callahan's 6-year-old brother Adam Walsh was kidnapped from a shopping mall in Hollywood, Fla., per Fox News. Over the years, John has discussed how feverishly they looked for little Adam while feeling like the FBI wasn't taking the case seriously enough.

Tragically, Adam's decapitated head was discovered by fishermen two weeks later, the outlet reports. Adam's death lit a fire under John to try to keep this tragedy from happening any other families and victims. As host of America's Most Wanted, he used media coverage to try to bring down the bad guys. Callahan joined him in 2025 to pick up the family business of delivering justice.

When asked about why he joined his father's career, Callahan told TV Insider, "My heart has always been on the advocacy side of things. Watching how my parents have advocated for other families to make sure Adam didn’t die in vain. That there could be an organization and a place for families to go through when they are looking for a lost loved one. Also, watching my father go out every week and catch these bad guys, I knew I was going to be involved in one way or another with my parents’ legacy."