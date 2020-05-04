Callmechug's Mother Posted Heart-Breaking TikTok Videos to Alert Fans About His Death

It's understood that he suffered a complete loss of brain activity — and that he spent several days on life support. The cause of death is currently unknown.

Rising TikTok star Michael Martin (aka Callmechug ) has died on May 2, 2020. According to a GoFundMe page set up by Brittany Martin, he was admitted to the Mercy Miami Hospital with pneumonia.

Callmechug shot to fame in early 2020. The TikToker's death left fans devastated.

Callmechug posted his first TikTok clip on Jan. 7, 2020, and he garnered 201,700 followers in the consequent weeks. An ambitious rapper with a fantastic eye for challenges and hilarious comedy sketches, he posted different pieces of content offering a rare insight into his everyday life as a high school student — and the shenanigans he would get up to in his free time.

Source: Instagram

One of his most-watched clips sees him deliver a well-crafted monologue about why he isn't attracted to a specific type. The 15-seconds-long masterpiece ends with Callmechug semi-seductively pouting at the camera, which might have attracted even more viewers than his elaborate reasoning for why it's best to choose partners based on their personality. It was viewed by 267,400 people and counting.

In another TikTok, he takes a stance against the bias against weed users. As he points out, those too quick to formulate judgments risk misinterpreting the reasons behind someone's actions. Posted on Feb. 17, 2020, the clip was watched by 352,900 people so far.