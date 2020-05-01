The Band Behind the Up and Down Challenge on TikTok Wants Users to Stop Making Videos

While most TikTok challenges are done in good fun, like the Gibberish Challenge and the Album Cover Challenge , there are some that have the potential to cause injury. With many people stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, people are spending much of their free time on the addictive video sharing app, and they're trying to increase their exposure through participating in challenges.

The Up and Down Challenge initially began as a test of one's stamina while performing exercises. But, as more people began creating videos, the stakes were raised in order to go viral.

What is the Up and Down Challenge on TikTok? Find out what it takes to successfully complete the challenge, and to learn why the band behind the song is asking people to stop making the videos.