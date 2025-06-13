Callum Turner Put a Big Ol' Ring on Dua Lipa — Let's Take a Look at His Net Worth Callum Turner has a lot of green in his room, if you catch our drift. By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 13 2025, 12:52 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It was a somewhat quick engagement for actor Callum Turner, who popped the question to singer Dua Lipa at the end of 2024. The couple started dating earlier that year and by December, fans had noticed a particularly fetching ring on her left hand. Dua confirmed the rumors to British Vogue in June 2025, revealing that Callum designed the engagement ring for her.

She told the outlet that the ring is perfectly her and as such, she is obsessed with it. "It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well," said Dua. Regarding when the couple is going to walk down the aisle, Dua said they are enjoying this period. Both are very busy with their own projects. Callum is in the middle of shooting something, which will hopefully give his net worth a nice little bump. Let's get into his financial status.

Callum Turner's net worth will contribute to a pretty spectacular wedding day.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the BAFTA-nominated actor has a net worth of $5 million. The actor/model has been putting money in the bank since he was in school after leaving to play semi-professional soccer (that's football for all the Brits). After he was spotted in London by modeling scouts, his career as professionally attractive person took off.

Callum Turner Actor and former model Net worth: $5 million Callum Turner is a British actor best known for his roles in Green Room and Masters of Air. Birth date: Feb. 15, 1990 Birthplace: Chelsea, London, United Kingdom Birth name: Callum Robilliard Turner Mother: Rosemary Turner Marriages: Engaged to Dua Lipa

Before he was 18 years old, Callum was flying back and forth between London and Tokyo to walk various runways, per The Standard. While he was taking his A levels, Callum was dressing in some of the finest clothes of the time. "I got to watch the clothes being constructed as a fitting model, then Kanye West would buy a lot of them and you’d watch it all traveling into the mainstream," he said. "It’s funny how it works."

But modeling wasn't paying the bills, so Callum started working at Comme’s infamous London retail outpost Dover Street Market. "That was kind of my university," he said. This is when Callum started auditioning for acting jobs, thanks to his cool bosses who didn't mind a long lunch break. Despite having no formal training as an actor, Callum was able to quit his job at Dover Street Market at the age of 23.

Callum Turner's breakout role was in the 2015 movie 'Green Room.'

Things started falling into place for Callum starting in 2013 when he had bit parts in both The Borgias and Ripper Street. However, it was his turn in 2015's Green Room that launched Callum into the mainstream. The film is about a punk rock band who ends up trapped with a group of neo-Nazis. Callum played the lead singer of the band, borrowing from folks like Henry Rollins and Mick Jagger to create his character, per The Hollywood News.