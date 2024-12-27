Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Relationship Timeline: From Rumors to Romance Dua and Callum were first romantically linked at the beginning of 2024. By Trisha Faulkner Published Dec. 27 2024, 2:14 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Few celebrity romances have captivated fans in 2024 like the evolving relationship between Dua Lipa and Callum Turner. The two sparked rumors early in the year with subtle public appearances that left fans speculating about their connection. Over time, their relationship grew into a topic of widespread fascination, with shared outings and romantic getaways fueling public interest.

In December, reports of a rumored engagement added even more excitement. The Sun claimed Callum proposed to Dua during the holiday season, citing an anonymous source. While neither has confirmed the engagement, fans have eagerly followed Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s relationship timeline all year.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's relationship timeline began with early dating rumors.

The timeline of Dua and Callum’s romance started in January 2024 when they were first spotted together at an after-party for the Los Angeles premiere of Callum’s Apple TV+ series, Masters of the Air. Observers noticed the intimate interaction between the two — including slow dancing — that immediately sparked romance rumors.

Not long after, they were photographed having dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood. Their relaxed and affectionate demeanor led to more speculation, with entertainment outlets like People Magazine picking up on the story. Fans began piecing together their appearances, fueling online discussions about their potential romance.

Callum tried to keep the lid on their relationship during the first month.

As January 2024 came to an end, Callum addressed speculation about his presence at the upcoming Grammy Awards. When pressed by Entertainment Tonight about attending the event, he clarified that he wouldn’t be there, saying, “I’m not a musician.” Many fans believed this was his way of keeping his budding romance with Dua under wraps, as they were still early in their relationship and keeping things low-key.

Despite not making an appearance at the Grammys as a couple, they still made headlines for taking a major step in their relationship. On Feb. 15, Dua attended Callum’s birthday celebration, where she met his mother, Rosemary, for the first time. Photos captured by the Daily Mail showed Dua warmly greeting Rosemary with a big smile and a heartfelt hug. The milestone sparked further excitement among fans. Many noted the significance of meeting family so early in their romance.

In July, the couple seemingly put the rumors to bed when Dua made their relationship Instagram official. The singer posted photos of the actor on her profile including one where Callum was kissing her head.

A rumored engagement has fans excited about their future.

In December 2024, The Sun reported that Callum proposed to Dua during a private Christmas celebration. The anonymous source described it as an intimate moment that marked a significant milestone in their relationship. While neither Dua nor Callum has confirmed the engagement, subtle hints on social media have only added to the speculation.

One such hint was a Christmas photo Dua shared on Instagram, where her left hand appeared carefully hidden. Fans were quick to question if Dua was hiding an engagement ring from the camera. Despite reports pouring in, fans are still eagerly awaiting official confirmation from Dua and Callum.