Is Callum Woodhouse Married? Here's What We Know About His Relationship Status Callum's face is instantly recognizable to fans, but his marital status is a bit of a mystery. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 31 2025, 4:25 p.m. ET

For fans of the series All Creatures Great and Small, Callum Woodhouse is a household name. He plays Tristan Farnon in All Creatures and gained fame for his role as Leslie Durrell in The Durrells.

Fans of course will instantly recognize his face and name, but he's a little more private about the life he leads when the cameras are off, leading some to wonder: is he married? Here's what we know about Callum's relationship status, as well as the big news that spells good news for fans of All Creatures who were missing Tristan while he was away.

Is Callum Woodhouse married? Here's what we know.

When it comes to his personal life, Callum tends to be fairly tight-lipped. Like a lot of younger British actors, he opts to be fairly specific about the information he shares online and through media interviews.

As such, his social media accounts have very little information about his relationship status. He has been linked to Doctor Who actor Callie Cooke in the past few years, but it's unclear how serious their relationship got and if it ever went to the next level.

On Instagram, at least one photo shows Callum next to a woman he doesn't name. People have dropped speculation in the comments, but he never addressed them. It would appear that he is not married, but it's unclear whether he's in a relationship or not and who that relationship might be with.

2025 brought big news for Tristan fans.

While we may not know much about what Callum does when the cameras are off and he's in his everyday clothes, we do know that 2025 was a big year for All Creatures Great and Small fans.

In 2022, at the end of Season 3 of All Creatures, fans had to bid a reluctant farewell to Callum's character Tristan. It was revealed that he was leaving to serve in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps during World War II. As Season 4 played out, Tristan was mentioned often and his absence was keenly felt, but still the character did not return. This led some to speculate that his character would die off-screen and they would never get to welcome Tristan home.

Luckily, that does not appear to be the case. Both Tristan and Richard, played by James Anthony-Rose, are appearing in Season 5 of All Creatures. PBS teased fans by letting them know Tristan was "back from his overseas service in the Royal Veterinary Corps — and sporting a very handsome new mustache."