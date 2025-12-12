Former NFL Player Who Appeared on 'Below Deck Med' Was Arrested for Fraud "He appears to be all smoke and mirrors." By Diego Peralta Updated Dec. 12 2025, 10:33 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Former 49er Cameron Colvin is making headlines — and not for his short-lived NFL career. He recently appeared in Season 10 of Below Deck Mediterranean as a primary charter guest, inviting a group of his closest friends to sail around Barcelona.

However, shortly after, it was revealed he was arrested. Here's what we know about the fraud case that has since resurfaced, thanks to his appearance on the Bravo series known for spotlighting the rich and famous.

Why was Cameron Colvin arrested?

According to a report by ON3, Cameron was arrested after being accused of involvement in an elaborate case of fraud. The report states that the former wide receiver used his real estate company to trick people into investing their money in an endeavor that wasn't going to happen in the first place. Cameron allegedly promised his clients that they would get valuable properties.

These properties are nowhere to be seen. Instead, it was reported that people never saw their money again. One of the most shocking aspects of this story is how Cameron got his romantic interests involved. The report above states that some of the athlete's romantic partners were also tricked as part of the scam.

The FBI arrested Cameron on the morning of Dec. 11, 2025. The player was detained under the charges of federal wire fraud and money laundering.

Cameron Colvin's 'Below Deck Med' appearance is now under scrutiny.

Before his arrest, Cameron played college football at the University of Oregon before being drafted into the NFL and joining the San Francisco 49ers. However, he was never added to the main roster. Instead, he focused his attention on establishing his business, CamCo Commercial Inc., the company that was allegedly used to launder money.

On Below Deck Med, Cameron appeared to be a successful business, as it reportedly costs $150,000 to charter a yacht on the Bravo reality series for a few days. Guests are also expected to leave a hefty tip for the crew, which can range from $15,0000 to $30,000 and above.

In Season 10, Episode 11, Cameron was introduced as a "former football player who is now in commercial real estate." His best friend, who "oversees all his business projects," was also on the charter, along with a professional boxer named David and Cameron's personal sommelier.