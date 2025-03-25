Can the Contestants on ‘Jeopardy!’ See All the Clues to the Questions? The most successful version of ‘Jeopardy!’ hosted by the late (and beloved) Alex Trebek, debuted in September 1984. By Danielle Jennings Published March 25 2025, 4:41 p.m. ET Source: NBC

As one of the longest-running, most popular, and incredibly challenging game shows on television, Jeopardy! manages to keep audiences entertained decade after decade because you truly have to put on your thinking caps to win — but despite its success, there may be things about the show that fans don’t know.

Jeopardy!, hosted by the late (and beloved) Alex Trebek, debuted in September 1984 and has remained a staple on American television ever since.

Can the contestants on 'Jeopardy!' see the clues?

Per Jeopardy.com, contestants are able to read each clue on the gameboard from their podiums while the host also reads them aloud. However, on the occasion that a clue is visual rather than verbal, a special monitor is used so that contestants can clearly decipher it.

The basis of every game of Jeopardy! features three contestants who compete in three rounds: Jeopardy!, Double Jeopardy!, and Final Jeopardy! Contestants are presented with a series of trivia clues that are in the form of answers and they must respond correctly in the form of a question with the correct answer.

There is another thing essential to responding to 'Jeopardy!' clues.

Contestants are clued in to respond via signal lights that indicate it's time to buzz in. Right after each Jeopardy! clue is read, contestants are alerted with lights around the gameboard that indicate they can respond, according to Jeopardy.com. If contestants buzz in before the signal is given, they are locked out for a quarter of a second, which could prevent them from getting that first buzz.

The Judge’s Table is arguably the most important part of the game.

Known as “the central brain” of Jeopardy!, the Judge’s Table is responsible for making sure that everything is fair and accounted for throughout the duration of the game.

Writers, researchers, and producers of the game listen intently as the game goes on to make sure every clue is read properly and every answer is acceptable, per Jeopardy.com. Additionally, to ensure that everything is correct regarding contestants and their answers and points, judges and the research team utilize what is known as the red phone. Head producers use it in judgment call situations to tell the director’s booth once a verdict has been reached.

Since the death of Alex in 2020, Jeopardy! has gone through a variety of hosts, including a brief stint by Mike Richards in 2021, followed by the rotating hosts of actor Mayim Bialik and legendary winner Ken Jennings.