Calls for RFK Jr. to Be Fired Are Growing Louder, but Can Congress Actually Do It? "RFK Jr. has no scientific or medical expertise." — Rosa DeLauro By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 5 2025, 1:24 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When President Donald Trump nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health Secretary and he was subsequently confirmed by the Senate and appointed in February 2025, it sparked significant concern. His experience as a medical expert was the first red flag people pointed to, along with his controversial views on vaccine policy. While he has stated that he’s not anti-vaccine and claims his goal is to restore public trust, he has also spread conflicting information.

For starters, he’s suggested vaccines cause autism, per the BBC. Criticism intensified after the Trump administration fired Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Susan Monarez in August 2025. Monarez reportedly refused to sign off on certain vaccine recommendations she believed could do more harm than good. As concerns grow, so do calls for RFK Jr. to be removed from his position, including from members of Congress such as Rosa DeLauro. But can Congress actually fire RFK Jr.?

Can RFK Jr. be fired by Congress?

Congress cannot directly remove RFK Jr. from his role as Secretary of Health and Human Services, but it can push for his removal through impeachment or influence the President to fire him. Ultimately, it is the President who appoints and can remove the Health Secretary, as outlined in the Appointments Clause of Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution.

RFK Jr. was appointed by President Donald Trump, and as a member of the President’s Cabinet, Congress has limited authority over him. While Congress cannot remove him outright, it can rally support to pressure him out. Here’s how.

Congress can act by passing legislation that limits the authority or funding of a department, which would reduce the secretary’s power. If Congress believes wrongdoing has occurred, it can launch investigations that not only stir controversy but also put the secretary’s actions and intentions under direct spotlight.

As we’ve seen before, when someone high up comes under heavy public pressure, especially if their judgment or integrity is called into question, it can push them to resign. Of course, there would need to be sufficient evidence of wrongdoing or ill intent toward the American people to generate enough pressure to push someone like RFK Jr. out.

It’s a long shot, especially if opinions are divided about RFK Jr., which he seems to think is the case. But it’s one way he could potentially be removed. In fact, Representative Rosa DeLauro has already started pushing for action.

Sure, that must be why they’re resigning. https://t.co/yhcvILrziW — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) September 4, 2025

On Aug. 28, 2025, she issued a press release calling for RFK Jr. to be fired, saying, “RFK Jr. has no scientific or medical expertise. He pushes dangerous and deadly conspiracies and spreads lies and misinformation.” She also pointed to the wave of CDC resignations following Susan Monarez’s firing, including Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, who warned in his resignation letter about the “tragic outcome of the ideological agenda being pushed by RFK Jr. and his acolytes.”

Congress could call for RFK Jr. to be impeached.

Another way Congress could potentially influence RFK Jr.’s removal is through impeachment. Congress can initiate proceedings against a Cabinet secretary, but it would need to show that he committed “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”