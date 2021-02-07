You Can Adopt the Puppies Starring in 'Puppy Bowl XVII' — But You Have to Act Fast

You Can Adopt the Puppies Starring in 'Puppy Bowl XVII' — But You Have to Act FastBy Leila Kozma
Feb. 7 2021, Published 12:35 p.m. ET
Ready for your annual cuteness overload?
Puppy Bowl XVII promises hours' worth of unmatched entertainment. Featuring slow-motion replays, water bowl cam shots, and aerial and drone shots of the 70 players representing some 22 shelters from nine Northeastern states, this year's event is bound to bring joy to viewers' homes.
Often described as a "call-to-adoption TV event," Puppy Bowl XVII will introduce viewers to dogs (and cats) who are up for adoption. But so, how can you adopt them?
You can adopt the puppies appearing in 'Puppy Bowl XVII' — but time is of the essence.
Puppy Bowl XVII features stars up for adoption, but some of them might find a home before or shortly after the show airs.
"By the time the Puppy Bowl actually airs, most of these puppies have already found their forever homes," longtime "rufferee" Dan Schachner told Mental Floss.
"We encourage everyone to go on to AnimalPlanet.com during the airing and if you see a puppy that you fall in love with, check him out. They may be adoptable. And if not that shelter will have other puppies who are equally adorable, maybe even from the same litter," he added.
'Puppy Bowl XVII' features 70 puppies from 22 shelters — and some kitties too.
Puppy Bowl XVII features dozens of players and a kitty half-time show with some of the cutest felines out there.
The current iteration also spotlights a group of puppy cheerleaders ready to raise the players' spirits and amp up the mood in the arena. As loyal viewers might recall, previous games featured bunnies, chickens, Nigerian dwarf goats, and the like.
The "Adoptable Pup" segments aim to introduce viewers to 11 shelters across the U.S., with a particular focus on the puppies and kittens they currently house.
The "Senior Spotlight" profiles pups like Scoobert, an 8-year-old Chihuahua Boxer mix, Mona, a 10-year-old Toy Poodle mix, and Blossom, an American Staffordshire Terrier who appeared in Sophie Gamand's "Pit Bull Flower Power" series. The segment also draws more attention to everyday heroes like Dr. Kwane Stewart, a Los Angeles-based veterinarian who treats homeless dogs for free.
The "Pup Close and Personal highlights" features The Good Place actress Kristen Bell, who hung out with Java, a Labrador mix puppy from Annenberg Petspace in Los Angeles; show hosts Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman, who accompanied Fozzie, a Norwegian Elkhound from Foster Dogs, Inc.; among others.
Puppy Bowl XVII also includes a video announcement by First Lady Jill Biden — who is accompanied by presidential dogs Champ and Major Biden — a national anthem performance by Boys World, and play-by-play commentary by SportsCenter host Sage Steele and sportscaster Steve Levy.
'Puppy Bowl' has a 100-percent adoption rate.
"We have a 100 percent adoption rate," Dan told CBS News in 2018.
Puppy Bowl XVII is one of the most successful TV programs promoting pet adoption, and it's easy to see why. In addition to the unspeakably adorable scenes, the few-hours-long bonanza also offers in-depth information on the work of various shelters and animal charities.
Puppy Bowl XVII airs on Animal Planet on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. at 2 p.m. EST.