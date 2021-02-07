You Can Adopt the Puppies Starring in 'Puppy Bowl XVII' — But You Have to Act Fast

Ready for your annual cuteness overload?

Puppy Bowl XVII promises hours' worth of unmatched entertainment. Featuring slow-motion replays, water bowl cam shots, and aerial and drone shots of the 70 players representing some 22 shelters from nine Northeastern states, this year's event is bound to bring joy to viewers' homes.

Often described as a "call-to-adoption TV event," Puppy Bowl XVII will introduce viewers to dogs (and cats) who are up for adoption. But so, how can you adopt them?